From the Orange Senior Center

New Software

During the Covid quarantine we stayed busy. Orange Community Services installed new software. So, come by and receive a key tag to use at a new kiosk which will be in the HPCC front lobby. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering and other activities.

Virtual Classes

If you would like to participate in David Chandler’s Tai Chi via Zoom—call the office with your email and we will ask the instructor to email you an invite.

If you would like to participate in Chair Exercise while at home, visit the Town Website at Orange-ct.gov and under Departments you will see a link to the Senior Center. There you will find the Chair Exercise video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XklI-X6K7jc. Chair Exercise has resumed Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays at 11:00am. Details are subject to change as warranted.

Hiking Group

Marianne Bauer and Judy Fitol lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 9am. Meet at the location of the hike.

Family Feud

Let’s Play the Feud! We have not played for a couple of years. Matt from Total Care has agreed to host Family Feud once again. Join us September 13 for Pizza and for whatever the survey says. Call 203-891-4788 to sign up. We need a head count to order pizza.

Arts & Crafts with Suzanne

Join us for a fun-filled Patriotic themed class project with Suzanne as she leads Arts & Crafts on Monday, September 20 at 12:30pm. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club

Mito Marden leads the book club the last Friday of the month at 2:00pm. The next meeting will be October 29. The book will be Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Movie of the Month

September 3, 1:00pm, Draft Day. At the NFL Draft, Sonny Weaver has the opportunity to rebuild his team when he trades for the #1 pick. He must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Rita’s African Show

Join us on September 27 when Rita Wagner returns with her African Show. Rita will speak at noon, snacks at 11:30am. She will have merchandise for sale. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Hot Lunch Program

Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. No meals on Saturday or Sunday. A $3.00 donation is accepted for persons 60+. Call Ellen at (203) 891-4765 to register.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

Columbus Caberet

Join us when Jack Lynn performs his Dean Martin Show on October 4 in celebration of Columbus. Snacks served at 1:30, Jack from 2:00-3:00pm. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up as reservations are required!

Discussion Group

Join us when the Lions Club of Orange sponsors a Discussion Group with Jim Leahy on September 17 from 1:00-2:00pm in the Senior Lounge. These poignant discussions are a great opportunity to meet new people, make new friends and talk about current issues. The group will meet on the 3rd Friday of each month. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Legal Clinic

We are resuming our Legal Clinic services. Attorney Floman DePaola’s office will conduct appointments via telephone on the first Wednesday of the month. Appointments will be for ½ an hour beginning at 9:00am. Please call the senior center at 203-891-4788 to schedule an appointment. We will forward the schedule to Floman DePaola office who will then contact you at the scheduled time. Please be home for the appointment.

Trips

It is very hard to predict trips for 2021 with Covid concerns; but I would like to be optimistic that things will be more normal. I would like to offer the members some of the trips that Lilly Tours has to offer.

September 20—PAINTED CANYONS OF THE WEST, with Collette Tours (considerable walking).

October 4 – NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE SURF & TURF, the show is expected to be Murder at the Howard Johnsons. Enjoy a great buffet, a wonderful play at a fun-filled Cabaret! $95 per person due at registration (minimal walking).

October 13—OKTOBERFEST @ KRUCKERS, with Friendship Tours (considerable walking).

November 10—USO TRIBUTE SHOW @ GRAND OAK VILLA, with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).

December 8—EDWARDS TWINS HOLIDAY SHOW @ AQUA TURF, with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).

Contact: Dennis Marsh – 203-891-4784