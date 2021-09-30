From the Orange Senior Center – October 2021

Senior Center Check-in Center

Orange Community Services installed a computer kiosk to check in for events and activities. Be sure to come by office and get a key tag to use to swipe in. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering and other activities.

Hiking Group

Marianne Bauer and Judy Fitol lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 9am. Meet at the location of the hike.

October 7: Maltby Lake, Rt 34, West Haven. Parking is at the top of the hill. Gate will be locked at 10:05;

October 14: Witek Park, Derby, off Academy Hill Rd by the Ansonia Reservoir;

October 21: Naugatuck Greenway, Division St. Derby by BJ’s Whole Sale Club;

October 28: Orange Triangle (aka Wepawaug Trails), 854-842 Mapledale Rd, Orange.

Columbus Cabaret

Join us when Jack Lynn entertains us on October 4 with a Dean Martin, Italian-themed program. Dessert at 1:30pm; Jack from 2:00-3:00pm. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up as reservations are required!

Blair’s Coin Talk rescheduled

Blair’s Coin Talk has been rescheduled for October 25, 11:30-1:00. Blair will talk about coins and appraise any coins you would like to show him. Blair will speak at noon, snacks at 11:30am. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Arts & Crafts with Suzanne

Join us for a fun-filled Halloween themed class project with Suzanne as she leads Arts & Crafts on Monday, October 18 at 12:30pm. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club

Mito Marden leads the book club the last Friday of the month from at 2:00pm. The next meeting will be October 29. The book will be “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Movie of the Month

October 8, 1:00pm, “Shutter Island.” In 1954, a U.S. Marshal investigates the disappearance of a murderer who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane. Covid guidelines will be respected. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Halloween Movie

October 29, 1:00pm, “Jacob’s Ladder.” Mourning his dead child, a haunted Vietnam War veteran attempts to uncover his past while suffering from a severe case of dissociation. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Computer Classes with Josh

Holiday Cards: November 3-24, 5-7:00pm $20, Comp Room;

Intro to Mac: December 1-22, 5-7:00pm, $20, Comp Room;

Intro to PC: January 5 – 26, 5-7:00pm, $20, Comp Room.

Stop by the office to register. For more information call 203-891-4784.

IT Presentations with Josh

“How to Stay Safe in a Digital World”: November 18, 5-6:00pm, Senior Lounge;

“How to Make Your Home Smart”: December 9, 5-6:00pm, Senior Lounge.

Stop by the office to register. For more information call 203-891-4784.

Hot Lunch Program

Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. No meals on Saturday, or Sunday. A $3.00 donation is accepted for persons 60+. Call Ellen at (203) 891-4765 to register.

Food Bank

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

Discussion Group

Join us when the Lions Club of Orange sponsors a Discussion Group with Jim Leahy on October 15 from 1:00-2:00pm in the Senior Lounge. These poignant discussions are a great opportunity to meet new people, make new friends and talk about current issues. The group will meet on the 3rd Friday of each month. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Legal Clinic

We are resuming our Legal Clinic services. Attorney Floman DePaola’s office will conduct appointments via telephone on the first Wednesday of the month. Appointments will be for ½ hour beginning at 9:00am. Please call the senior center at 203-891-4788 to schedule an appointment. We will forward the schedule to Floman DePaola’s office who will then contact you at the scheduled time. Please be home for the appointment.

Trips

It is very hard to predict trips for 2021 with Covid concerns. But I would like to be optimistic that things will be more normal. I would like to offer the members some of the trips that Lilly Tours has to offer.

November 10: USO TRIBUTE SHOW @ GRAND OAK VILLA with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).

December 8: EDWARDS TWINS HOLIDAY SHOW @ AQUA TURF with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).