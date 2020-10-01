From the Orange Senior Center – October 2020

All senior center activities, classes and trips are canceled. Please check the senior center website at www.orange-ct.gov/782/community-services for further information or feel free to call the senior center office at (203) 891-4784.

Virtual Classes

If you would like to participate in David Chandler’s Tai Chi, or Danielle Pettit’s Zumba via Zoom—call the office with your email and we will ask the instructor to email you an invite.

If you would like to participate in Chair Exercise while at home, visit the Town Website at Orange-ct.gov and under Departments you will see a link to the Senior Center. There you will find the Chair Exercise video: https://media.discovervideo.com/show?vg=2e01f56ca0&vt=1&ch=f0ba0e7d06. Chair Exercise has resumed Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays at 11:00am. Details are subject to change as warranted.

Join Suzanne Anderson for a weekly Arts & Crafts video on the Town website at http://orange-ct.gov/783/Orange-Senior-Center.

If you would like to learn how to use Peapod with Josh, visit this link: https://youtu.be/fWUN7ILGwRM.

Classes

In order to begin to reopen the senior center for activities we must adhere to state guidelines. At this point in time we must wear facial coverages and practice 6 feet of social distancing. You also will be asked the questions of the Community Services COVID-19 Screen form. All classes must be signed up for in advance in the senior center office. Instructors will be responsible for checking students in. If you do not pay for the class in advance, the instructor will direct you to the office to make payment and answer the questions on the COVID questionnaire.

Some classes are coming back, and others are planned to be back:

Afghan Ladies – 4th Monday at 1:00pm in Senior Lounge. Next meeting is September 28;

Bocce meets Wednesdays at 10:00am at the Bocce Court;

Fitness – Tuesday & Thursday at 8:30am with Danielle in Gym starting October 1;

Laughter Yoga meets Wednesday at 11:00am in the Pavilion;

Painting & Drawing – Tuesday at 9:30am in room 8 starting October 6;

Yoga Monday with Andrea at 9:00am in room 4 starting October 5;

Yoga Wednesday with Andrea at 9:30am in room 3 starting October 7;

Zumba Gold Friday with Danielle at 8:30am in Gym starting October 2;

Fall Computer Classes with Josh, minimum of 6 people required for both classes – Intro Computers October 7—28, 5-7:00pm $35, Intermediate iPad November 4—December 2, 5-7:00pm $35.

Frozen Meals

There is a special meal program consisting of a box of 5 frozen meals during the Covid-19 pandemic. We can deliver the meals or you can come by and pick up the meals. Delivery is only available to Orange residents. Call the office to complete an application. A suggested donation of $3 per meal would be greatly appreciated.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

AARP Safe Driving Courses

AARP announced that all in-person AARP activities have been canceled through the end of 2020. AARP Smart Driver online course is an alternative, especially for those who need to renew their car insurance discount. AARP has extended its special 25% off discount through the end of the year:

Website: www.aarpdriversafety.org

Promo code for 25% discount: DRIVINGSKILLS

Good through: December 31, 2020.

Legal Clinic

We are resuming our Legal Clinic services. Attorney Floman DePaola’s office will conduct appointments via telephone on the first Wednesday of the month. Appointments will be for ½ hour beginning at 9:00am. Please call the senior center at 203-891-4788 to schedule an appointment. We will forward the schedule to Floman DePaola’s office who will then contact you at the scheduled time. Please be home for the appointment.

OVNA Flu Clinic

OVNA 2020 Flu clinics will be every Wednesday in October at the HPCC Gym from 10am-3pm, 10/7, 10/14, 10/21 and 10/28. Bring a pen (to fill out form), your insurance card, and wear short sleeves. We ask all participants to wear masks and maintain 6 ft social distancing. Also, they are offering by appointment only flu shots at the OVNA for those who are unable to attend the clinics.

Be aware the insurances the OVNA accept are Aetna, Anthem, BC/BS and Medicare.

Medicare Seminars

Join us on October 26 at 1:00pm when Jeffrey Comen presents Medicare Made Clear. Come hear what is new for 2021. Marc Figlar will later present Aetna at 2:00pm.

Marc Figlar will present Connecticut Care on November 2, United Health Care on November 9, Anthem on November 16, Carepartners November 23, and Wellcare November 30 all at 1:00pm.

Remember, we will be maintaining social distance and wearing facial coverings. Seating is limited due to Covid so you will need to preregister at (203) 891-4788.

Trips

All Senior Center trips through 2020 are canceled.