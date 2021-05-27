From the Orange Senior Center May 28, 2021

All senior center activities, classes are limited, and trips are canceled. Please check the senior center website at www.orange-ct.gov/782/community-services for further information. Or feel free to call the senior center office at (203) 891-4784.

New Software

During the Covid quarantine we stayed busy. Orange Community Services installed new software. So, come by and receive a key tag to use at the new kiosk which is in the HPCC front lobby. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering and other activities.

Virtual Classes

If you would like to participate in David Chandler’s Tai Chi via Zoom—call the office with your email and we will ask the instructor to email you an invite.

If you would like to participate in Chair Exercise while at home, visit the Town Website at Orange-ct.gov and under Departments you will see a link to the Senior Center. There you will find the Chair Exercise video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XklI-X6K7jc. Chair Exercise has resumed Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays at 11:00am. Details are subject to change as warranted.

Hiking Group

Marianne Bauer and Judy Fitol lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 10am. Meet at the location of the hike.

June 3: Naugatuck Greenway, Division Street, Derby by BJ’s Wholesale Club;

June 10: Turkey Hill Preserve, 506 Turkey Hill Road, Orange;

June 17: High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange;

June 24: Race Brook Tract, 839 Racebrook Road, Orange.

Classes

In order to begin to reopen the senior center for activities we must adhere to state guidelines. At this point in time, we must wear facial coverages and practice 3 feet of social distancing. All classes must be signed up for in advance in the senior center office.

Some classes are coming back, and others are planned to be back:

Afghan Ladies 4th Monday at 1:00pm in Senior Lounge. Next meeting is January 25;

Bocce Wednesdays at 10:00am;

Chair Exercise Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 11:00am with Anne in the Gym;

Laughter Yoga meets Wednesday at 11:00am;

Yoga Monday with Andrea at 9:00am in room 3 & 5;

Yoga Wednesday with Andrea at 9:30am in room 3 & 5.

Arts & Crafts with Suzanne

Join us for a fun-filled class project with Suzanne as she leads Arts & Crafts class on Monday, June 14 at 12:30 noon. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club via Zoom

The monthly Book Club meeting has moved onto Zoom. If you wish to participate, email Paula Samuel for a Zoom invite at paula.samuel7@gmail.com.

Movie of the Month

June 11, 1:00pm, Eddie and the Cruisers. Twenty years after the lead singer of “Eddie and the Cruisers” disappeared the band’s songs are hotter than ever. A renewed interest in the band leads a TV reporter to pursue a tantalizing mystery: what if Eddie is still alive? Covid guidelines will be respected. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Ice Cream Social

Join us when Don Pierson entertains us on June 28, with a summer fun themed program. Ice cream social at 1:30pm; Don from 2:00-3:00pm. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up as reservations are required!

Frozen Meals

There is a special meal program consisting of a box of 5 frozen meals during the Covid-19 pandemic. We can deliver the meals, or you can come by and pick the meals up. Delivery is only available to Orange residents. Call the office to complete an application. A suggested donation of $3 per meal would be greatly appreciated.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

Cut the Cable

Josh presented Cut the Cable in the past to a full house. Josh will once again present it on July 7 from 5:30-7:30pm. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

iPad/iPhone

Join us as Josh teaches us how to use your iPad and iPhone. Learn the tricks and treats of these devices! July 28-August 18 from 5:30-7:30pm. Cost $20, call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Discussion Group

Join us when the Lions Club of Orange sponsors a Discussion Group with Jim Leahy on June 18 from 1:00-2:00pm in the Senior Lounge. These poignant discussions are a great opportunity to meet new people, make new friends and talk about current issues. The group will meet on the 3rd Friday of each month. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Legal Clinic

We are resuming our Legal Clinic services. Attorney Floman DePaola’s office will conduct appointments via telephone on the first Wednesday of the month. Appointments will be for ½ an hour beginning at 9:00am. Please call the senior center at 203-891-4788 to schedule an appointment. We will forward the schedule to Floman DePaola office who will then contact you at the scheduled time. Please be home for the appointment.

Summer Concerts

Come for the Farmers’ Market and stay for the concerts! Purchase your produce and a Zuppardi’s Pizza. These free concerts are a great way to spend a summer’s evening with friends. Shows are from 6:00-8:00pm.

June 24 (rain date Aug 26) West Rocks;

July 8 (rain date July 15) Lunch Box;

July 22 (rain date July 29) Fools on the Hill;

August 12 (rain date August 19) Boondocks.

Trips

It is very hard to predict trips for 2021 with Covid concerns. But I would like to be optimistic that things will be more normal. I would like to offer the members some of the trips that Lilly Tours has to offer.

June 15—UNDER THE TENT AT ST CLEMENTS CASTLE with Friendship Tours (some walking).

August 19—SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA, BAVARIA with Collette Tours (considerable walking).

September 1—AMARANTE’S ENDLESS SUMMER, with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).

September 20—PAINTED CANYONS OF THE WEST, with Collette Tours (considerable walking).

September 24 -27—NIAGARA FALLS, One the most desired tourist destinations in the world. $829pp for double due at registration. (considerable walking).

October 4—NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE SURF & TURF, the show is expected to be Murder at the Howard Johnsons. Enjoy a great buffet, a wonderful play at a fun-filled Cabaret! $95 per person due at registration (minimal walking).

October 13—OKTOBERFEST @ KRUCKERS, with Friendship Tours (considerable walking).

November 10—USO TRIBUTE SHOW @ GRAND OAK VILLA, with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).

December 8—EDWARDS TWINS HOLIDAY SHOW @ AQUA TURF, with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).