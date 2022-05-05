From the Orange Senior Center – May 2022

Senior Center Check-in Center

Orange Community Services installed a computer kiosk to check in for events and activities. Be sure to come by the office and for a key tag to use to swipe in. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering and other activities.

Hiking Group

Marianne and Judy will lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 10am. Meet at the location of the hike.

May 5 – Fitzgerald Track, 112-126 Beecher Rd, Woodbridge

May 12 – Alice Newton Memorial Trail, Meeting House Lane, Woodbridge. Park between the Church & Library

May 19 – Naugatuck Greenway, Division Street, Derby by BJ’s Whole Sale Club

May 26 – Ewen Farm Preserve, 648 St. John’s Drive, Orange

Pasta Festa – Living Treasures

Join us on May 19, 5:00—8:00pm as we celebrate Don Clark, Marianne Miller and Ralph Okenquist as Living Treasures of the Town of Orange. This year’s celebration will be held at the High Plains Community Center and will be catered by Lassie’s. Call the office at (203) 891-4788 for more information.

Adult Coloring

Join us as Ellen Brodell leads Adult Coloring, on May 2 at 12:30pm in the cafe. Enjoy this fun and relaxing activity. All levels welcome. Ellen will have all the supplies.

Arts & Crafts with Suzanne

Join us for a fun-filled class project with Suzanne as she leads Arts & Crafts on Monday May 16 at 12:30pm. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club

The book club meets the last Friday of the month at 2:00pm. The next meeting will be May 27. May’s book is John McWhorter’s “Woke Racism”.

Movie of the Month

May 13, 1:00pm, Orange 150 Celebration. This is the film made when Orange celebrated its 150th birthday. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Lunch & Fun

Stasha Healy speaking about her book, “Secret Connecticut: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.” Join us May 10. Coffee & to be served. Call the office at 203-891-4784 to register for this event.

Poetry Reading with Mary Anders

Bring your poems and join us on May 25 at 12:30 for Poetry Reading with Mary. Coffee and snacks provided. To reserve a seat call 203-891-4784.

How to Avoid Losing Your Home and Qualify for Medicaid

Attorneys from Drazen Rubin will present How to Avoid Losing Your Home and Qualify for Medicaid on May 9 from 2-3:00pm. Call so we will know how many chairs to put out.

Computer classes with Josh

Intro to Mac – Wednesdays, May 4-25 from 5-7pm

Beginner Pickleball with Mary

Join us for Beginner Pickleball with Mary on Fridays, May 6—27 in the HPCC Tennis Courts from 10-12pm. Bring a chair as there are no benches.

Hot Lunch Program

Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. No meals on Saturday, or Sunday. A $3.00 donation is accepted for persons 60+. Call Ellen at (203) 891-4765 to register.

Legal Clinic

The Law office of Floman DePaola has merged with Wiley, Etter, & Doyon, but they are still available the first Wednesday of each month for a free legal clinic. Some things they will be able to help you with, while others may require an office visit and fee. To schedule an appointment call 203-891-4784.

Griffin Hospital/Parish Nurses Blood Pressure Check

Maggie from Griffin Hospital will be here the last Friday of the month from 10:30-12:00pm to take your blood pressure. Be sure to stop by for this free clinic.

Ice Cream Social

Join us on June 20 at 1:30 for an Ice Cream Social with Pierce Campbell. Call 203-891-4784 to reserve a seat. Coffee & to be served.

Trips

May 18: DANCING DREAM: ABBA TRIBUTE @ Aqua Turf. Cost is $106pp with transportation (minimal walking).

June 14: I WRITE THE SONGS: the Music of Barry Manilow @ St. Clements Castle. Cost is $106pp with transportation (some walking).