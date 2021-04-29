All senior center activities, classes are limited, and trips are canceled. Please check the senior center website at www.orange-ct.gov/782/community-services for further information. Or feel free to call the senior center office at (203) 891-4784.

New Software

During the Covid quarantine we stayed busy. Orange Community Services installed new software. So, come by and receive a key tag to use at the new kiosk which will be in the HPCC front lobby. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering and other activities.

Virtual Classes

If you would like to participate in David Chandler’s Tai Chi via Zoom—call the office with your email and we will ask the instructor to email you an invite.

If you would like to participate in Chair Exercise while at home, visit the Town Website at Orange-ct.gov and under Departments you will see a link to the Senior Center. There you will find the Chair Exercise video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XklI-X6K7jc. Chair Exercise has resumed Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays at 11:00am. Details are subject to change as warranted.

Hiking Group Returns

Join us for the return of the Hiking Group! Marianne Bauer and Judy Fitol will lead you on a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 10:00 am. Facial coverings required.

May 6: Beaver Brook 553 West Avenue, Milford;

May 13: Fitzgerald Track 112-126 Beecher Road, Woodbridge;

May 20: Orange Triangle Trail (aka Wepawaug Trails) 854-842 Mapledale Road, Orange;

May 27: Maltby Lakes Route 34, West Haven – Parking access road: east of Plainfield Avenue on the north side of Derby Avenue/Route 34, West Haven.

Classes

In order to begin to reopen the senior center for activities we must adhere to state guidelines. At this point in time, we must wear facial coverages and practice 6 feet of social distancing. All classes must be signed up for in advance in the senior center office.

Some classes are coming back, and others are planned to be back:

Afghan Ladies 4th Monday at 1:00pm in Senior Lounge. Next meeting is January 25;

Bocce Wednesdays at 10:00am;

Chair Exercise Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays at 11:00am with Anne in the Gym;

Laughter Yoga meets Wednesday at 11:00am;

Yoga Monday with Andrea at 9:00am in room 3 & 5;

Yoga Wednesday with Andrea at 9:30am in room 3 & 5.

Arts & Crafts with Suzanne

Join us for a fun-filled Rock Painting project with Suzanne as she leads Arts & Crafts class on Monday, May 10 at 12:00 noon. Class size is limited to 10 people. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club via Zoom

The monthly Book Club meeting has moved onto Zoom. If you wish to participate, email Paula Samuel for a Zoom invite at paula.samuel7@gmail.com.

Movie of the Month

May 14, 1:00pm, “For Love of the Game” starring Kevin Costner and Kelly Preston. After 19 years of playing the game, he’s loved his whole life, Detroit Tigers pitcher Billy Chapel has to decide if he’s going to risk everything and put everything out there. Due to Covid, space is limited. Social distancing and facial covering guidelines must be observed. Drinks and snacks will be served. Limit of 11 people. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Frozen Meals

There is a special meal program consisting of a box of 5 frozen meals during the Covid-19 pandemic. We can deliver the meals, or you can come by and pick the meals up. Delivery is only available to Orange residents. Call the office to complete an application. A suggested donation of $3 per meal would be greatly appreciated.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

AARP Safe Driving Courses

AARP announced that all in-person AARP activities have been canceled through September 2021. AARP Smart Driver online course is an alternative, especially for those who need to renew their car insurance discount. AARP has extended its special 25% off discount through the end of the year. Website: www.aarpdriversafety.org.

Legal Clinic

We are resuming our Legal Clinic services. Attorney Floman DePaola’s office will conduct appointments via telephone on the first Wednesday of the month. Appointments will be for ½ hour beginning at 9:00am. Please call the senior center at 203-891-4788 to schedule an appointment. We will forward the schedule to Floman DePaola’s office who will then contact you at the scheduled time. Please be home for the appointment.

Trips

It is very hard to predict trips for 2021 with Covid concerns. But I would like to be optimistic that things will be more normal. I would like to offer the members some of the trips that Lilly Tours has to offer.

June 15—UNDER THE TENT AT ST CLEMENTS CASTLE with Friendship Tours, (some walking).

July 25 – BASEBALL HALL OF FAME, It is every fan’s “Field of Dreams” with its stories, legends and magic to be passed on from generation to generation. $139 per person due at registration (considerable walking).

August 19—SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA, BAVARIA with Collette Tours (considerable walking).

September 1 or 2 AMARANTE’S ENDLESS SUMMER, with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).

September 20—PAINTED CANYONS OF THE WEST, with Collette Tours (considerable walking).

September 24 -27 NIAGARA FALLS, One the most desired tourist destinations in the world. $829pp for double due at registration (considerable walking).

October—OKTOBERFEST @ KRUCKERS, with Friendship Tours (considerable walking).

October 6 – NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE SURF & TURF, show TBD. Enjoy a great buffet, a wonderful play at a fun-filled Cabaret! $95 per person due at registration (minimal walking).

November 10—USO TRIBUTE SHOW @ GRAND OAK VILLA, with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).

December 4 – Sturbridge Village “Christmas by Candlelight”, a celebration of favorite holiday traditions, music, and food. $173 per person due at registration (considerable walking).

December 8—EDWARDS TWINS HOLIDAY SHOW @ AQUA TURF, with Friendship Tours (minimal walking).