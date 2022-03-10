From the Orange Senior Center – March 2022

Senior Center Check-in Center

Orange Community Services installed a computer kiosk to check in for events and activities. Be sure to come by the office for a key tag to use to swipe in. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering and other activities.

Hiking Group

Marianne and Judy will lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 10am. Meet at the location of the hike.

March 3 – Eisenhower Park, Park in upper right-hand lot.

March 10 – Ewen Farm Preserve, 648 St. John’s Drive.

March 17 – Racebrook Tract, 839 Racebrook Road, Orange.

March 24 – Alice Newton Memorial Trail, Meeting House Lane, Woodbridge. Park between the Church & Library.

March 31 – Beaver Brook, 553 West Avenue, Milford.

Pasta Festa – Living Treasures

Join us on May 19, 5:00—8:00pm as we celebrate three Living Treasures of the Town of Orange. Those selected will be announced. This year’s celebration will be held at the High Plains Community Center and will be catered by Lassie’s. Call the office at (203) 891-4788 for more information.

Adult Coloring

Join us as Ellen Brodell leads Adult Coloring, on April 7 at 12:30pm in the cafe. Enjoy this fun and relaxing activity. All levels welcome. Ellen will have all the supplies.

Book Club

The book club meets the last Friday of the month at 2:00pm. The next meeting will be March 25. March’s book is The Color of Water by James McBride.

Movie of the Month

March 11, 1:00pm, Brooklyn – An Irish immigrant lands in 1950s Brooklyn, where she quickly falls into a romance with a local. When her past catches up with her, however, she must choose between two countries and the lives that exist within. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Lunch & Fun: The Howard Hill Story – New Date

Join us on April 18 at 1:30 when Connecticut author, Martin Herman discusses his biography on Connecticut musician Howard Hill who played with the who’s who of American Jazz—Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, and more. Call 203-891-4784 to reserve a seat. Coffee & to be served.

Irish Tales

Just in time for St Patrick’s Day, join us March 14 when Sara DeBeer returns with her Irish Stories. Sara learned these stories from her travels in Ireland. Coffee & to be served. Call the office at 203-891-4784 to register for this event.

Genealogy

Join us when Orange resident, Kim Formica presents Genealogy. She will show how to research your own lineage. If you need help to do the research, she can help you! Call the office (203) 891-4784 to register for this special presentation.

AARP Tax

AARP will be offering its tax preparation services again on Wednesdays & Fridays, starting February 2 and will run until April 15. You must bring with you last year’s tax returns, complete tax information for 2021, and Social Security card for everyone on the return and a photo ID. Call (203) 891-4784 to schedule an appointment.

Computer classes with Josh

Intro to PC – Wednesdays, March 2-23 from 5-7pm;

iPhone/iPad – Wednesdays, April 6-27 from 5-7pm;

Intro to Mac – Wednesdays, May 4-25 from 5-7pm.

Hot Lunch Program

Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. No meals on Saturday, or Sunday. A $3.00 donation is accepted for persons 60+. Call Ellen at (203) 891-4765 to register.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

Legal Clinic

The Law office of Floman DePaola has merged with Wiley, Etter, & Doyon, but they are still available the first Wednesday of each month for a free legal clinic. Some things they will be able to help you with, while others may require an office visit and fee. To schedule an appointment call 203-891-4784.

Griffin Hospital/Parish Nurses Blood Pressure Check

Maggie from Griffin Hospital will be here the last Friday of the month from 10:30-12:00pm to take your blood pressure. Be sure to stop by for this free clinic.

Spring Cabaret

Join us on April 11 at 1:30 for our Spring Cabaret with Tina Vargas. She is sure to please the crowd with her musical talent. Call 203-891-4784 to reserve a seat. Coffee & to be served.

Trips

April 24: NEW YORK BOTANICAL GARDEN: ORCHID SHOW. Vaccine cards presently mandated for NY City restaurants. Cost is $107pp with transportation (some walking).

April 26: WELCOME SPRING LUNCHEON SHOW 2 the Chowder Pot of Hartford. Cost is $94pp with transportation (minimal walking).

May 5: 9 TO 5 AND LUNCH @ Majestic Theater. Vaccine cards presently required by the venue for this trip. Cost is $109pp with transportation (minimal walking).

May 18: DANCING DREAM: ABBA TRIBUTE @ Aqua Turf. Cost is $106pp with transportation (minimal walking).

June 14: I WRITE THE SONGS: the Music of Barry Manilow @ St. Clements Castle. Cost is $106pp with transportation (some walking).