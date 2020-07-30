From the Orange Senior Center July 31, 2020

All senior center activities, classes and trips are canceled. Please check the senior center website at www.orange-ct.gov/782/community-services for further information. Or feel free to call the senior center office at (203) 891-4784.

Virtual Classes

If you would like to participate in Andrea Cashman’s Yoga, David Chandler’s Tai Chi, or Danielle Pettit’s Zumba via Zoom—call the office with your email and we will ask the instructor to email you an invite.

If you would like to participate in Chair Exercise while at home, visit the Town Website at Orange-ct.gov and under Departments you will see a link to the Senior Center. There you will find the Chair Exercise video-https://media.discovervideo.com/show?vg=2e01f56ca0&vt=1&ch=f0ba0e7d06.

Join Suzanne Anderson for a weekly Arts & Crafts video on the Town website at http://orange-ct.gov/783/Orange-Senior-Center.

If you would like to learn how to use Peapod with Josh, visit this link: https://youtu.be/fWUN7ILGwRM.

Classes

In order to begin to reopen the senior center for activities, we must adhere to state guidelines. At this point in time we must wear facial coverages and practice 6 feet of social distancing. You also will be asked the questions of the Community Services COVID-19 Screen form. All classes must be signed up for in advance in the senior center office. Instructors will be responsible for checking students in. If you do not pay for the class in advance, the instructor will direct you to the office to make payment and answer the questions on the COVID questionnaire.

Some classes are coming back, and others are planned to be back:

Afghan Ladies 3 rd Monday at 1:00pm in Senior Lounge. Next meeting is August 17;

3 Monday at 1:00pm in Senior Lounge. Next meeting is August 17; Bocce meets Wednesday at 10:00am at the Bocce Court;

meets Wednesday at 10:00am at the Bocce Court; Fitness Tuesday & Thursday at 8:30am with Danielle in Gym starting September 1;

Tuesday & Thursday at 8:30am with Danielle in Gym starting September 1; Laughter Yoga meets Wednesday at 11:00am in the Pavilion;

meets Wednesday at 11:00am in the Pavilion; Painting & Drawing Tuesday at 9:30am in room 8 starting September 1;

Tuesday at 9:30am in room 8 starting September 1; Yoga Monday with Andrea at 9:00am in room 4 starting September 14;

with Andrea at 9:00am in room 4 starting September 14; Yoga Wednesday with Saskia at 9:00am in room 3 starting September 2;

with Saskia at 9:00am in room 3 starting September 2; Zumba Gold Friday with Danielle at 8:30am in Gym starting September 4.

Frozen Meals

There is a special meal program consisting of a box of 5 frozen meals during the Covid-19 pandemic. We can deliver the meals or you can come by and pick the meals up. Delivery is only available to Orange residents. Call the office to complete an application. A suggested donation of $3 per meal would be greatly appreciated.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

AARP Safe Driving Courses

AARP announced that all in-person AARP activities have been canceled through the end of 2020. AARP Smart Driver online course is an alternative, especially for those who need to renew their car insurance discount. AARP has extended its special 25% off discount through the end of the year.

Promo code for 25% discount: DRIVINGSKILLS

Good through: December 31, 2020

AARP Tax Help

Many people have relied on the Senior Center’s AARP Tax Help Program. The AARP Tax Volunteers will not be returning this year. However, I found that the AARP Foundation is offering online tax help. The link is below and it can also be found on the Senior Center website: orange-ct.gov, put your mouse over Departments and you will see all the way to the right (the last in the list) Orange Senior Center. Click on the Orange Senior Center and in the middle of the next page you will find the link: https://signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=ppc&utm_campaign=tax_aide_2020&cmp=TAXEAIDE_2020_PPC_GoogleSearch.

Trips

All Senior Center trips are canceled until September 2020

Virtual Edwards Twins Show

With shows and trips being canceled, Friendship Tours has put together a fabulous virtual show, “The Edward Twins” on August 27. No traveling; no buses what could be more easier!?!

Tickets in advance are required. Ticket price is $10 per person. To sign up and make payment, go to https://www.friendshiptours.net/. Click on the “More Than Tours” link at the top to the right. Once you purchase your ticket, your confirmation will include instructions on how to get your zoom meeting link. You will receive an email confirming your registration.