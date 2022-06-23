From the Orange Senior Center – July 2022

Senior Center Check-in Center

Orange Community Services installed a computer kiosk to check in for events and activities. Be sure to come by office and for a key tag to use to swipe in. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering and other activities.

Hiking Group

Marianne and Judy will lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 9am. Meet at the location of the hike.

July 7: Turkey Hill Preserve, 700 Derby Milford Road, Orange;

July 14: Alice Newton Memorial Trail, Meeting House Lane, Woodbridge. Park between the Church & Library;

July 21: Solomon Woods, 810 West River Street, Milford;

July 28: Mondo Pond, 404 West Ave. Milford – Park on the side of JFK School.

Summer Picnic

This year’s Summer Cookout will be held on Monday, August 1 from 2:30 to 5 pm in the cafe. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be grilled and served with salads followed by dessert and coffee. The Willie & Jan Band will perform for your listening and dancing pleasure. Thank you, Lions Club of Orange, for grilling and serving. Tickets go on sale on July 1. Tickets are $15.

Adult Coloring

Join us as Ellen Brodell leads Adult Coloring, on May 2 at 12:30pm in the cafe. Enjoy this fun and relaxing activity. All levels welcome. Ellen will have all the supplies.

Arts & Crafts with Suzanne

Join us for a fun-filled class project with Suzanne as she leads Arts & Crafts on Monday July 11 at 12:30pm. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club

The book club meets the last Friday of the month at 2:00pm. The next meeting will be July 29. July’s book is Where the Crowdads Sing by Delia Owens.

Movie of the Month

July 12, 1:00pm, Sing Street. A boy growing up in Dublin during the 1980s escapes his strained family life by starting a band to impress the mysterious girl he likes. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Lunch & Fun – Limousine Stories: Stories of the Rich and Famous

Join us on July 11 at 1:30 when former Limousine driver, Rob Palermo tells us his experiences while driving the rich & famous. Call to reserve a seat 203-891-4784.

Ice Cream Social

Join us on June 20 at 1:30 when for an Ice Cream Social with Pierce Campbell. Call 203-891-4784 to reserve a seat. Coffee & to be served.

Ice Cream Social

Join us when John Banker entertains us on July 12, with a summer fun themed program. Ice cream social at 1:30pm; John from 2:00-3:00pm. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up as reservations are required!

Ice Cream Social

July 18, Josh Cloutier will be performing. Ice cream at 1:30, musical performance from 2-3:00pm in the cafe. To reserve a seat call (203) 891-4784.

Beginner Pickleball with Mary

Join us for Beginner Pickleball with Mary on Fridays, June 3—24. in the HPCC Tennis Courts from 10-12pm. Bring a chair as there are no benches.

Hot Lunch Program

Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. No meals on Saturday, or Sunday. A $3.00 donation is accepted for persons 60+. Call Ellen at (203) 891-4765 to register.

Legal Clinic

The Law office of Floman DePaola has merged with Wiley, Etter, & Doyon, but they are still available the first Wednesday of each month for a free legal clinic. Some things they will be able to help you with, while others may require an office visit and fee. To schedule an appointment call 203-891-4784.

Griffin Hospital/Parish Nurses Blood Pressure Check

Maggie from Griffin Hospital will be here the last Friday of the month from 10:30-12:00pm to take your blood pressure. Be sure to stop by for this free clinic.

Trips

July 20: LOBSTER & SHOW @ The Log Cabin

August 10: THE JERSEY TENORS: A musical tribute to Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons @ Aqua Turf

Enjoy a family style delicious lunch of garden salad, pasta, chicken parmesan & broiled scrod with crumb topping, vegetable, potato, rolls, dessert, and beverage. Coffee and donuts. Cost is $109pp with transportation (minimal walking).

September 8: SOUNDS OF SUMMER with Jimmy Russo @ Amarante’s Sea Cliff

Enjoy the beautiful waterfront property and a dynamic entertainer. Cost is $77pp drive yourself, $87 with transportation (minimal walking).

September 21: BIG E: CT Day

Leaving CT around 9:30am and be there until 6:00pm. Tickets will be distributed on the bus for you to explore the Big E and enjoy your day. Cost is $81pp with transportation (extensive walking).