Senior Center Check-in Center: Orange Community Services installed a computer kiosk to check in for events and activities. Be sure to come by office for a key tag to use to swipe in. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering and other activities.

Hiking Group: Marianne Bauer and Judy Fitol lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 9am. Meet at the location of the hike. Will return in March.

Lions Club Pizza Party: Join us on February 7 when the Lions Club of Orange hosts our annual February pizza party. Paul Shlien will be performing. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Adult Coloring: Join us as Ellen Brodell leads Adult Coloring, on February 7 at 12:30pm in the cafe. Enjoy this fun and relaxing activity. All levels welcome. Ellen will have all the supplies.

Arts & Crafts with Suzanne: Join us for a fun-filled Valentine themed class project with Suzanne as she leads Arts & Crafts on Monday, February 14 at 12:30pm. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club: The book club meets the last Friday of the month at 2:00pm. The next meeting will be February 25. February’s book is Beneath the Scarlet Sky by Elise Mark Sullivan.

Movie of the Month: February 11, 1:00pm, P.S. I Love You. A young widow discovers that her late husband has left her 10 messages intended to help ease her pain and start a new life. Covid guidelines will be respected. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Lunch & Fun: The Howard Hill Story: Join us on February 28 at 1:30 when Connecticut author, Martin Herman discusses his biography on Connecticut musician Howard Hill who played with the who’s who of American Jazz—Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, and more. Call 203-891-4784 to reserve a seat. Coffee & to be served.

Irish Tales: Just in time for St Patrick’s Day, join us March 14 when Sara DeBeer returns with her Irish Stories. Sara learned these stories from her travels in Ireland. Coffee & to be served. Call the office at 203-891-4784 to register for this event.

AARP Tax: AARP will be offering its tax preparation services again on Wednesdays & Fridays, starting February 2 and will run until April 15. You must bring with you last year’s tax returns, complete tax information for 2021, and Social Security card for everyone on the return and a photo ID. Call (203) 891-4784 to schedule an appointment.

Hot Lunch Program: Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. No meals on Saturday, or Sunday. A $3.00 donation is accepted for persons 60+. Call Ellen at (203) 891-4765 to register.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

Legal Clinic: The Law office of Floman DePaola has merged with Wiley, Etter, & Doyon, but they are still available the first Wednesday of each month for a free legal clinic. Some things they will be able to help you with, while others may require an office visit and fee. To schedule an appointment call 203-891-4784.

Griffin Hospital/Parish Nurses Blood Pressure Check: Maggie from Griffin Hospital will be here the last Friday of the month from 10:30-12:00pm to take your blood pressure. Be sure to stop by for this free clinic.

Spring Cabaret: Join us on April 11 at 1:30 for our Spring Cabaret with Tina Vargas. She is sure to please the crowd with her musical talent. Call 203-891-4784 to reserve a seat. Coffee & to be served.

Trips

April 24: NEW YORK BOTANICAL GARDEN: ORCHID SHOW. Vaccine cards presently mandated for NY City restaurants. Cost is $107pp with transportation (some walking).

April 26: WELCOME SPRING LUNCHEON SHOW, 2 the Chowder Pot of Hartford. Cost is $94pp with transportation (minimal walking).

May 5: 9 TO 5 AND LUNCH @ Majestic Theater. Vaccine cards presently required by the venue for this trip. Cost is $109pp with transportation (minimal walking).

May 18: DANCING DREAM: ABBA TRIBUTE @ Aqua Turf. Cost is $106pp with transportation (minimal walking).

June 14: I WRITE THE SONGS: the Music of Barry Manilow @ St. Clements Castle. Cost is $106pp with transportation (some walking).