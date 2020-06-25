From the Orange Senior Center 6/26/20

All senior center activities, classes and trips are canceled. Please check the senior center website at www.orange-ct.gov/782/community-services for further information or feel free to call the senior center office at (203) 891-4784.

Virtual Classes

If you would like to participate in Andrea Cashman’s Yoga, Danielle Pettit’s Zumba Gold, or David Chandler’s Tai Chi class via Zoom—call the office with your email and we will ask the instructor to email you an invite.

If you would like to participate in Chair Exercise, visit the Town Website at Orange-ct.gov and under Departments you will see a link to the Senior Center. There you will find the Chair Exercise video.

https://media.discovervideo.com/show?vg=2e01f56ca0&vt=1&ch=f0ba0e7d06

Join Suzanne Anderson for a weekly Arts & Crafts video on the Town website at http://orange-ct.gov/783/Orange-Senior-Center. I recently added a class on how to make your own face mask at home with Suzanne Anderson and Rae Maclellan.

If you would like to learn how to use Peapod with Josh, visit this link: https://youtu.be/fWUN7ILGwRM.

Frozen Meals

There is a special meal program consisting of a box of 5 frozen meals during the Covid-19 pandemic. We can deliver them or you can come by and pick the meals up. Delivery is only available to Orange residents. Call the office to complete an application. A suggested donation of $3 per meal would be greatly appreciated.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

AARP Safe Driving Courses

AARP announced that all in-person AARP activities have been canceled through the end of 2020. AARP Smart Driver online course is an alternative, especially for those who need to renew their car insurance discount. AARP has extended its special 25% off discount through the end of the year.

Website: aarpdriversafety.org

Promo code for 25% discount: DRIVINGSKILLS

Good through: December 31, 2020

AARP Tax Help

Many people have relied on the Senior Center’s AARP Tax Help Program. The AARP Tax Volunteers will not be returning this year. However, I found that the AARP Foundation is offering online tax help. The link is below and it can also be found on the Senior Center website: orange-ct.gov, put your mouse over Departments and you will see all the way to the right (the last in the list) Orange Senior Center. Click on the Orange Senior Center and in the middle of the next page you will find the link: https://signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=ppc&utm_campaign=tax_aide_2020& cmp=TAXEAIDE_2020_PPC_GoogleSearch .

Social Security

“How can I get help from Social Security without visiting an office?” You can find the answer at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices which links you to some of our most popular online services. You can apply for retirement and disability benefits, appeal a decision, apply for Medicare and much more. Social Security’s newest feature is Advance Designation, which enables you to identify up to three people, in priority order, who you would like to serve as your potential representative payee in the event you ever need help managing your benefits.

Trips

All Senior Center trips are canceled until September 2020