From the Orange Senior Center 3/6/2020

Senior Center Weather Policy

Classes are canceled when the Orange School System closes due to weather. If there is a school delay then only those classes during the delay are canceled. WTNH 8 is the official station for weather cancelations. If you have any questions contact the Senior Center at (203) 891-4784.

Pasta Festa Returns

Join us on Friday, May 15 from 5 – 8pm at the High Plains Community Center for our annual Living Treasure Award Ceremony. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of this year’s Living Treasure Awards. Winners of the raffle will go home with some great prizes donated by individuals and local businesses. Tables of 8 to 10 are available. Please let us know if you would like to donate a prize for the raffle. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 1 at $25 per person.

Peck Place Prom

Peck Place School will host its 10th Annual Senior Prom at the Peck Place School on Friday, April 24 from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. There will be a buffet style lunch and beverages. This is an actual prom with music and dancing, at no charge, just RSVP to (203) 891-4784.

How to Help Your Children – A Must Attend Presentation!

Join us on April 6 from 1-3:00pm, for a panel discussion to walk through the steps of an illness or accident through the recovery process. All the players will be here to present: OVNA, Orange Health & Rehab, CT In-Home Ass., & Floman DePaola. Call to reserve a seat. Coffee and a snack to be served.

Hartford Healthcare’s Dr. Lahav Joint Pain Presentation

Join us on April 14 from 6-7:30pm in the Cafe when Dr. Lahav of Hartford HealthCare will present Joint Pain. Please RSVP at midstatemedical.org/events or call (203) 891-4784. Coffee and snack to be provided.

Volunteer Recognition Cabaret

Allow us to celebrate all you do on April 20, 12:30-2pm with a Volunteer Recognition Party. All volunteers are invited for a special party for us to say thank you for all you do. Cake and thank you from 12:30-1:00, Jose Pablo will entertain from 1:00-2:00pm with his Caribbean Explosion Show! To RSVP call (203) 891-4784.

Total Care to Host Family Feud

We had so much fun when we played the Feud! Since we have more questions, Matt of Total Home Care has agreed to come back on Monday, April 27! Just be sure to call us so we will know how much food to get. We will start at 1:00, let’s get ready to Feud!

Beginner Pickleball

So, you always wanted to learn how to Pickleball but don’t know how. Come join us for a free beginner Pickleball class on April 15 from 1-2:00pm. All the equipment will be provided. Call (203) 891-4784 to register.

Maplewood Monday

The next Maplewood Monday with Chef Leif and his culinary delights will be April 27 at 2:00pm. Your taste buds are sure to be pleased! Call (203) 891-4784. We are very fortunate to have an Assisted Living in town.

Orange Arts & Cultural Council free Bus to the Symphony

The Orange Arts & Cultural Council is offering a FREE bus service from High Plains Community Center to Woolsey Hall, New Haven on Sunday, April 17 to see Mendelssohn & Brahms. Bus departs High Plains at 6:45pm. To reserve a seat call (203) 397-8915.

New Haven Chamber Orchestra

Join us on Saturday, May 9, 2020 for Mozart Figaro overture with the New Haven Chamber Orchestra which will be performing at the Fair Haven School. Park at High Plains and ride with us into New Haven for this free concert. Call (203) 891-4784 to register. Departs at 1:00pm.

Trip to Long Wharf Theater and Brazi’s Restaurant

Quick, sign up while the getting is good. The Senior Center will be hosting a trip the Long Wharf Theater to see The Chinese Lady on April 8, 2020 with lunch beforehand at Brazi’s Italian Restaurant. Price is $75 if you drive yourself or $80 if you take the senior van. For more information, call (203) 891-4784.

Classic Movie of the Month

Join us for Classic Movie of the Month: “Maleficent”, April 3 at 1:00pm. With Angelina Jolie & Elle Fanning. A vengeful fairy is driven to curse an infant princess, only to discover that the child may be the one person who can restore peace to their troubled land. Popcorn and soda to be served. Call for a seat (203) 891-4784.

Movie of the Month

Join us April 17 for “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” at 1:00pm. A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Popcorn & soda to be served. Call to reserve a seat (203) 891-4784. Be prepared, it is a 2hour 41min movie.

Documentary & Discussion

Join us for “Weiner” on April 24 at 1:00pm. An examination of disgraced New York Congressman Anthony Weiner’s mayoral campaign and today’s political landscape. Call for a seat (203) 891-4784. Popcorn and soda to be served.

Wellness with Shop Rite

Join us on April 6 at 12:00pm in the Senior Lounge when Shop Rite of Orange’s Registered Dietitian, Courtney Huggins, RD will create a healthy dish to sample.

Beginner PC

Josh will teach a 4-week Intermediate iPads/iPhones class on Wednesday April 1—22. Class fee is $20. Class time is 5pm-7pm.

Griffin Hospital/Parish Nurse Van

Take control of your health! Come on the RV and have Griffin Hospital RN’s take your blood pressure. High Blood Pressure may have no symptoms at all. Be informed. They will teach you what the blood pressure normally should be and what your reading means. Have an apple also. They will be at the Orange Senior Center on April 28, the 4th Tuesday of the month.

Afternoon Fun!

Arts & Crafts on Monday, Name 5 or Scattergories on Tuesdays, Mexican Train Dominos on Wednesdays, Bingo on Thursdays, Scrabble on Fridays at 1:00pm in the Cafe. So be sure to come on out and join us and be part of the fun!

Movie Club

Join us as Jonathan Stein leads us on a celluloid adventure! Our group will discuss a current movie playing locally. We will then meet to critique the film as we discuss the script, acting, cinematography and directing. Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 3pm in the Senior Lounge.

Hot Lunch

The Orange Senior Center offers a lunch Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. A $3.00 donation is suggested for persons 60 years and over. To register call (203) 891-4765 before 1pm, the day before.

Trips

THE CHINESE LADY

Join us on this Senior Center Trip at Long Wharf with lunch at Brazi’s April 8, 2020. Meet Afong Moy, a 14-year old girl who traveled to the US, first with the Carne Brothers and then with P.T. Barnum. Her performance educated others about life in China. Cost: $75pp if you drive yourself, $80pp if you take the senior center van. Limited spaces on the van. Includes transportation, lunch, show, & driver gratuities. Full payment due at registration. (Some Walking).

ALL SHOOK UP

At the Westchester Theater – no minimum trip April 23, 2020. After lunch, sit back and watch a musical comedy built around a number of songs made famous by Elvis Presley. It takes place in 1955, somewhere in middle America, where one girl’s dream of adventure and a surprise visit from a mysterious leather jacket, guitar-playing stranger helps a small town discover the magic of romance and the power of rock & roll. Cost: $117pp. Includes transportation, lunch, show, & driver gratuities. Full payment due at registration. Minimal Walking.

HUDSON VALLEY ELEGANCE

T & A Tours trip April 30, 2020. Bring your appetite to the Culinary Institute of America located high above the Hudson River in Hyde Park, New York. You’ll enjoy a full course lunch in the Caterina de Medici where you will be served authentic regional Italian cuisine prepared by up and coming world chefs. Afterwards, we head to the beautifully restored Mills Mansion at Staasburgh Historic Site. This 1890s country estate of Ogden Mills sits atop a grassy hill overlooking the Hudson River and Catskills Mountains. Cost: $145pp. Includes transportation, lunch, tour, and tour director. Full payment due at reservation. Pick up the bus at the exit 40 commuter lot off I95 Milford, CT. (Some Walking).

Contact: Dennis Marsh – 203-891-4784