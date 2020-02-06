From the Orange Senior Center 2/7/20

Senior Center Weather Policy

Classes are canceled when the Orange School System closes due to weather. If there is a school delay then only those classes during the delay are canceled. WTNH 8 is the official station for weather cancelations. If you have any questions contact the Senior Center at (203) 891-4784.

Living Treasure Nominations

Nominations are being accepted through March 2, 2020 for the 2020 Living Treasure Awards. The three individuals chosen will be honored at Pasta Festa in May 15, 2020, at the High Plains Community Center.

A Special Evening Presentation of Cut the Cable

Join us on February 11 when Josh returns with another presentation on Cut the Cable. This will be an evening presentation from 6-8:00pm at the HPCC. This very popular discussion has helped many residents cut their cable bill. Call to let us know you are coming (203) 891-4784.

Orange Arts & Cultural Council Free Bus to the Symphony

The Orange Arts and Culture Council offers a free bus to the New Haven Symphony. Join them February 6 for Mozart & Part. The bus leaves High Plains at 6:45pm for Woolsey Hall, New Haven. To reserve your spot on the bus call (203) 397-8915.

New Haven Chamber Orchestra

Join us on Saturday, February 29 for a very special concert in New Haven. The New Haven Chamber Orchestra will be performing at the Fair Haven School. Park at High Plains and ride with us into New Haven for this free concert. Call (203) 891-4784 to register. Departs at 1:00pm.

Trip to Long Wharf Theater and Brazi’s Restaurant

Quick, sign up while the getting is good. The Senior Center will be hosting a trip the Long Wharf Theater to see The Chinese Lady on April 8, 2020 with lunch beforehand at Brazi’s Italian Restaurant. Price is $75 if you drive yourself or $80 if you take the senior van. For more information, call (203) 891-4784.

Classic Movie of the Month

Join us for “Malcolm X”, February 7 at 1:00pm. Spike Lee & Denzel Washington…need I say more? Join us for Biographical epic of the controversial and influential Black Nationalist leader, from his early life and career as a small-time gangster, to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam. Popcorn and soda to be served. Call for a seat (203) 891-4784.

Movie of the Month

Join us February 14 for “Rocketman” at 1:00pm. A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. Popcorn & soda to be served. Call to reserve a seat (203) 891-4784.

Documentary & Discussion

Join us for “The Central Park Five” on February 28 at 1:00pm. A documentary that examines the 1989 case of five Black and Latino teenagers who were convicted of raping a white woman in Central Park. After having spent between 6 and 13 years each in prison, a serial rapist confessed to the crime. Call for a seat (203) 891-4784.

Homebound Library Delivery Service

The Case Memorial Library will bring books to homebound Orange residents at no charge. Some restrictions apply. For more information, call Samantha Jasulavic at 203-891-2170 or email sjasulavic@casememoriallibrary.org.

Griffin Hospital/Parish Nurse Van

Take control of your health! Come on the RV and have Griffin Hospital RN’s take your blood pressure. High Blood Pressure may have no symptoms at all. Be informed. They will teach you what the blood pressure normally should be and what your reading means. Have an apple also. They will be at the Orange Senior Center the 4th Monday of the month.

Afternoon Fun!

Arts & Crafts on Monday, Name 5 or Scattergories on Tuesdays, Mexican Train Dominos on Wednesdays, Bingo on Thursdays, Scrabble on Fridays at 1:00pm in the Cafe. So be sure to come on out and join us and be part of the fun!

Movie Club

Join us as Jonathan Stein leads us on a celluloid adventure! Our group will discuss a current movie playing locally. We will then meet to critique the film as we discuss the script, acting, cinematography and directing. Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 3pm in the Senior Lounge.

Hot Lunch

The Orange Senior Center offers a lunch Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. A $3.00 donation is suggested for persons 60 years and over. To register call (203) 891-4765 before 1pm, the day before.

Trips

39TH ANNIAL HOME & GARDEN SHOW at the Mohegan Sun

No minimum trip February 22, 2020 (snow date 2/23)

This Show offers a diverse array of home and garden products and services by local, state, and national vendors, each presenting innovative and imaginative displays. You will receive a casino bonus and meal ticket, so feel free to leave the show at any time to try your luck at the gaming tables. Cost $59pp. Includes transportation, Casino Bonus, meal ticket, & Admission. Full payment due at registration. Considerable walking.

2020 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (AAC)WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT, SEMI-FINAL GAME at Mohegan Sun Arena

No minimum trip, Sunday, March 8, 2020

There is nothing like seeing a live game. Cost $TBApp. This no minimum trip includes transportation and tickets to the game, Food Voucher and Casino Bonus, Drivers’s Gratuity. Full payment due at registration. Moderate Walking.

ST PATRICK’S DAY at the Aqua Turf

no minimum trip March 17, 2020

Enjoy live Irish entertainment by Padraig Allen and the Maclean Avenue Band. Enjoy an Irish lunch including corned beef & cabbage, baked scrod, and all the fixings, topped off with carrot cake. Also, a complimentary glass of wine or beer. Cost: $86pp. Includes transportation, lunch, show, & driver gratuities. Full payment due at registration. Minimal Walking.

Contact: Dennis Marsh – 203-891-4784