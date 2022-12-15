Hiking Group

Marianne and Judy will lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 9am from July-September or 10am from October-December. Meet at the location of the hike.

December 22: Maltby Lakes Rt 34, West Haven. Gate is unlocked from 9:45-10am.

December 29: Ewen Farm Preserve, 648 St. Johns Drive, Orange

Movie of the Month

Join us January 13, at 1:00pm for “Elvis.” The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Lunch & Fun: Make-Up for Mature Women

Joby Rogers, make-up artist from TV & Film, will present Make-Up for Mature Women on January 23, 12-2:00pm. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Introduction to Macs

Josh will teach an introduction class on MacIntosh Computers. The class will meet on Wednesdays, December 21—January 11 from 5-7:00pm. A fee of $20 is required. Come by the office to register. Call 203-891-4784 with questions.

Lions Club Pizza Party – Mardi Gras with Jose Paulo

Join us on February 7 when the Lions Club of Orange host our annual February pizza party. Jose Paulo will be performing his Mardi Gras show. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Hot Lunch Program

Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. No meals on Saturday, or Sunday. A $3.00 donation is accepted for persons 60+. Call Ellen at (203) 891-4765 to register.

Legal Clinic

The Law office of Floman DePaola has merged with Wiley, Etter, & Doyon, but they are still available the first Wednesday of each month for a free legal clinic. Some things they will be able to help you with, while others may require an office visit and fee. To schedule an appointment, call 203-891-4784.

Griffin Hospital/Parish Nurses Blood Pressure Check

Maggie from Griffin Hospital will be here the last Friday of the month from 10:30-12:00pm to take your blood pressure. Be sure to stop by for this free clinic.

Trips

April 16, 2023: AMERICA’S MUSIC CITIES

Enjoy a finger-snapping, toe-tapping time on a tour of America’s most famed musical cities – New Orleans, Memphis, and Nashville (extensive walking).

October 7, 2023: SPOTLIGHT SANTA FE HOLIDAY

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit of Santa Fe in the Holiday Season as you take in the city’s multicultural atmosphere (extensive walking).

October 2023: SHADES OF IRELAND

10 days, 13 meals: 8 breakfasts, 5 Dinners. Highlights…Dublin, Irish Evening, Choices on Tour, Kilkenny, Waterford, Blarney Castle, Killarney, Jaunting Car Ride, Ring of Kerry, Farm Visit, Limerick, Cliffs of Moher, Galway, Castle Stay. Cost is $3,719pp for triple, $3,749pp for double, $4,449pp for single. Travel insurance and deposit due at registration (extensive walking).