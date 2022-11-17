From the Orange Senior Center – 11/18/22

Upcoming Activities at the Orange Senior Center

Lions Club Thanksgiving Dinner Join us on Sunday, November 27 when the Lions Club of Orange hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for all to enjoy. Call the Senior Center at 203-891-4788 to reserve a seat. The Lions need a head count to know how much food to get.

Medicare Seminars: It is that time of the year when Medicare plans need to be decided upon. We have several seminars coming up that you can attend. Joinus at 1:00pm at the High Plains Community Center.

11/22 United Health

12/1 United Health

Hiking Group: Marianne and Judy will lead us in a 2 mile-ish, 1 hour walk every Thursday at 9am from July-September or 10am from October-December. Meet at the location of the hike.

December 1 Shelton Lakes 125 Shelton Avenue (Rt 108), Shelton, Pine Lakes Parking

December 8 Orange Triangle (aka Wepawaug Trails) 842 Mapledale Road, Orange

December 15 Fitzgerald Tract, 112-126 Beecher Road, Woodbridge

December 22 Maltby Lakes, Rt 34, West Haven. Gate is unlocked from 9:45-10am

December 29 Ewen Farm Preserve, 648 St. Johns Drive, Orange

Adult Coloring: Join us for Adult Coloring on December 5 at 12:30pm in the café. Fun and relaxing, for all.

Arts & Crafts: Join us for a fun-filled class project with Suzanne as she leads Arts & Crafts on Monday, November 21 at 12:30pm. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club: The book club normally meets the last Friday of the month at 2:00pm. The next meeting will be in the senior lounge on a special holiday date, December 2. December’s book is “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee.

Movie of the Month: Join us December 9, at 1:00pm for “It’s A Wonderful Life.” An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Name That Tune with Pat Santucci: The classic game is back! Come join us on November 28 at 1:30pm when Pat Santucci leads us in “Name that Tune”. Call the office at 203-891-4784 to reserve a seat. Coffee and snack served at 1:30, Pat at 2:00pm.

iPhone & iPads: Josh will teach you the basic of how to use your iPhone and iPad. The class will meet on Wednesdays, November 23-December 14, from 5-7:00pm. A fee of $20 is required. Come by the office to register. Call 203-891-4784 with questions.

Holiday Cabaret: Come out and celebrate the Holidays with John Banker on December 5 at 1:30pm in the café.

Introduction to Macs: Josh will teach an introduction class on MacIntosh Computers. The class will meet on Wednesdays, December 7—28 from 5-7:00pm. A fee of $20 is required. Come by the office to register. Call 203-891-4784 with questions.

Hot Lunch Program: Lunch is offered Monday through Friday, 11:30am – 12:00pm. No meals on Saturday, or Sunday. A $3.00 donation is accepted for persons 60+. Call Ellen at (203) 891-4765 to register.

Legal Clinic: The Law office of Floman DePaola has merged with Wiley, Etter, & Doyon, but they are still available the first Wednesday of each month for a free legal clinic. Some things they will be able to help you with, while others may require an office visit and fee. To schedule an appointment, call 203-891-4784.

Griffin Hospital/Parish Nurses Blood Pressure Check: Maggie from Griffin Hospital will be here the last Friday of the month from 10:30-12:00pm to take your blood pressure. Be sure to stop by for this free clinic.

Trips

Ireland Trip Presentation: Join us on December 6 at 3:00pm when Tracy from Collette presents the upcoming trip to Ireland. Call the office to register.

December 7, IN THE CHRISTMAS MOOD @ AQUA TURF: The world-famous orchestra is the most popular and sought-after swing band in the world. A Fun & Lively Holiday Show! Family style menu (format subject to change): garden salad, pasta, roast turkey & baked ham, vegetable, potato, rolls, dessert, beverage. Cost is $114pp with transportation (Minimal walking).

Pictured: As the summer was winding down, the Orange Senior Center Corn Hole team visited North Branford in August & hosted West Haven in September in a friendly corn hole tournament. Orange won 21 of 24 games. Pizza was enjoyed and friendships were made. Pictured are the West Haven and Orange teams together.