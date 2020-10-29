From the Orange Senior Center 10/30/2020

All senior center activities, classes are limited, and trips are canceled. Please check the senior center website at www.orange-ct.gov/782/community-services for further information. Or feel free to call the senior center office at (203) 891-4784.

New Software

During the Covid quarantine we stayed busy. Orange Community Services installed new software. Senior Center members will be given a key tag to use at a new kiosk which will be in the HPCC front lobby. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering. More information to follow.

Virtual Show

Join Friendship Tours FREE Virtual Show featuring the amazing Edward Twins on November 17 at 6:30pm. Registration is required. To register go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIofuCvrDIvHtYIAeLtEPqZE6hYuwwlSHRq. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the show. See a preview of the show on our YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMp7lM93LcE. See a message from the Edwards Twin about the show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8qsuEMeL3s.

Virtual Classes

If you would like to participate in David Chandler’s Tai Chi via Zoom—call the office with your email and we will ask the instructor to email you an invite.

If you would like to participate in Chair Exercise while at home, visit the Town Website at Orange-ct.gov and under Departments you will see a link to the Senior Center. There you will find the Chair Exercise video – https://media.discovervideo.com/show?vg=2e01f56ca0&vt=1&ch=f0ba0e7d06. Chair Exercise has resumed Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays at 11:00am. Details are subject to change as warranted.

Classes

In order to begin to reopen the senior center for activities we must adhere to state guidelines. At this point in time we must wear facial coverages and practice 6 feet of social distancing. All classes must be signed up for in advance in the senior center office.

Some classes are coming back, and others are planned to be back:

Afghan Ladies 4th Monday at 1:00pm in Senior Lounge. Next meeting is November 23;

Bocce meets Wednesday at 10:00am at the Bocce Court;

Fitness Tuesday & Thursday at 8:30am with Danielle in Café;

Laughter Yoga meets Wednesday at 11:00am;

Yoga Monday with Andrea at 9:00am in room 3 & 5;

Yoga Wednesday with Andrea at 9:30am in room 3 & 5; and

Zumba Gold Friday with Danielle at 8:30am in Café.

Frozen Meals

There is a special meal program consisting of a box of 5 frozen meals during the Covid-19 pandemic. We can deliver the meals, or you can come by and pick the meals up. Delivery is only available to Orange residents. Call the office to complete an application. A suggested donation of $3 per meal would be greatly appreciated.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

AARP Safe Driving Courses

AARP announced that all in-person AARP activities have been canceled through the end of 2020. AARP Smart Driver online course is an alternative, especially for those who need to renew their car insurance discount. AARP has extended its special 25% off discount through the end of the year.

Website: www.aarpdriversafety.org

Promo code for 25% discount: DRIVINGSKILLS

Good through December 31, 2020

Legal Clinic

We are resuming our Legal Clinic services. Attorney Floman DePaola’s office will conduct appointments via telephone on the first Wednesday of the month. Appointments will be for ½ an hour beginning at 9:00am. Please call the senior center at 203-891-4788 to schedule an appointment. We will forward the schedule to Floman DePaola office who will then contact you at the scheduled time. Please be home for the appointment.

Medicare Seminars

Join us when Marc Figlar presents Connecticut Care on November 2, United Health Care on November 9, Anthem on November 16, Carepartners on November 23, and Wellcare on November 30; all at 1:00pm.

All seminars will be held at the Community Center. Remember, we will be maintaining social distance and wearing facial coverings. Seating is limited due to Covid so you will need to preregister at (203) 891-4788.

Trips

All Senior Center trips through 2020 are canceled