From the Orange Senior Center – 1/15/21

All senior center activities, classes are limited, and trips are canceled. Please check the senior center website at www.orange-ct.gov/782/community-services for further information. Or feel free to call the senior center office at (203) 891-4784.

New Software

During the Covid quarantine we stayed busy. Orange Community Services installed a new software. So, come by and receive a key tag to use at the new kiosk which will be in the HPCC front lobby. You will use the key card to sign in for classes, activities and volunteering and other activities.

Virtual Classes

If you would like to participate in David Chandler’s Tai Chi via Zoom—call the office with your email and we will ask the instructor to email you an invite.

If you would like to participate in Chair Exercise while at home, visit the Town Website at Orange-ct.gov and under Departments you will see a link to the Senior Center. There you will find the Chair Exercise video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XklI-X6K7jc. Chair Exercise has resumed Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays at 11:00am. Details are subject to change as warranted.

Classes

In order to begin to reopen the senior center for activities we must adhere to state guidelines. At this point in time, we must wear facial coverages and practice 6 feet of social distancing. All classes must be signed up for in advance in the senior center office.

Some classes are coming back, and others are planned to be back:

Afghan Ladies 4 th Monday at 1:00pm in Senior Lounge. Next meeting is January 25;

4 Monday at 1:00pm in Senior Lounge. Next meeting is January 25; Bocce on hold for the winter;

on hold for the winter; Chair Exercise Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 11:00am with Anne in the Gym;

Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 11:00am with Anne in the Gym; Fitness Tuesday at 8:30am with Danielle in Café;

Tuesday at 8:30am with Danielle in Café; Laughter Yoga meets Wednesday at 11:00am;

meets Wednesday at 11:00am; Yoga Monday with Andrea at 9:00am in room 3 & 5;

with Andrea at 9:00am in room 3 & 5; Yoga Wednesday with Andrea at 9:30am in room 3 & 5.

Arts & Crafts with Suzanne

Join us for a fun filled Holiday Arts & Crafts class with Suzanne Anderson on Monday, January 11 at 12:00 noon. Class size is limited to 10 people. Pre-registration is required. Call 203-891-4784 to sign up.

Book Club via Zoom

The monthly Book Club meeting has moved onto Zoom. If you wish to participate, email Paula Samuel for a Zoom invite at paula.samuel7@gmail.com.

Movie of the Month

January 15 at 1:00pm, join us for “Secondhand Lions.” A coming-of-age story about a shy, young boy sent by his irresponsible mother to spend the summer with his wealthy, eccentric uncles in Texas. Prepackaged Smartfood will be served. Due to COVID, space is limited to 11. Social distancing and facial covering guidelines must be observed. Call 203-891-4784 to register.

Frozen Meals

There is a special meal program consisting of a box of 5 frozen meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. We can deliver the meals, or you can come by and pick the meals up. Delivery is only available to Orange residents. Call the office to complete an application. A suggested donation of $3 per meal would be greatly appreciated.

Community Services has an Emergency Food Bank available for Orange residents in need. Call (203) 891-4788 for assistance.

AARP Safe Driving Courses

AARP announced that all in-person AARP activities have been canceled through the end of 2020. AARP Smart Driver online course is an alternative, especially for those who need to renew their car insurance discount. AARP has extended its special 25% off discount through the end of the year. Website: www.aarpdriversafety.org.

Legal Clinic

We are resuming our Legal Clinic services. Attorney Floman DePaola’s office will conduct appointments via telephone on the first Wednesday of the month. Appointments will be for ½ hour beginning at 9:00am. Please call the senior center at 203-891-4788 to schedule an appointment. We will forward the schedule to Floman DePaola’s office who will then contact you at the scheduled time. Please be home for the appointment.

AARP Tax

AARP Tax Program will return starting the first week of February. We will host 2 days: Wednesday and Friday from 9:00am to Noon. Be sure to bring with you last year’s tax return. Clients will go to room 2 and the tax preparers will come in to gather your information and process your return in another room. They will bring the return back to you prior to submitting. Due to AARP COVID requirements clients and volunteer tax preparers are to remain separated.

Remember, we will be maintaining social distance and wearing facial coverings. Seating is limited due to COVID so you will need to register for an appointment at (203) 891-4788.

Trips

It is very hard to predict trips for 2021 with COVID concerns. But I would like to be optimistic that things will be more normal. I would like to offer the members some of the trips that Lilly Tours has to offer.