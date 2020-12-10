From the Fire Marshal: 2020 Connecticut Fire Prevention Poster Contest

Orange Fire Marshal Jamie Vincent has announced that the annual Connecticut Fire Prevention Poster Contest, a statewide competition for fourth and fifth graders from public, private and parochial schools has begun. The contest is a cooperative effort of elementary school teachers and the sponsors: Connecticut Fire Marshals Association, Office of The State Fire Marshal, Connecticut Fire Chiefs Association, Connecticut Board of Education, Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection and Connecticut FAIR Plan (representing the insurance industry). The purpose of the theme “Fire Prevention – Everyone/Everyday” is to bring awareness to children of the causes of fires, ways to prevent them, and the need for everyone to be alert to fire danger. Prior to the contest, the staff of the Fire Marshal’s Office met with the students to explain the rules and answer any questions. One poster from the fourth-grade entrants and one from the fifth graders will be selected from each town and sent to the county program. Two fourth and two fifth grade winners will be chosen from each county and those students will receive a cash award of $150.00. Posters will be exhibited in locations throughout Connecticut, including the State Capitol. From these, one poster will be chosen to be reproduced and distributed as Connecticut’s 2021 Fire Prevention Poster. The statewide winner will be awarded an additional $750.00 and his or her school will receive a $500.00 Grant. The state winner will be announced at a luncheon for all county winners. Fire safety education is important as a means of preventing injuries, death and economic loss. Children are a valuable link in the chain of communication by taking information home to their families that suggests ways to reduce damage and prevent fires. The Orange Fire Marshal’s Office would like to thank the students, administrators and teachers from the Peck Place, Race Brook and Turkey Hill schools for their support and participation.

Important fire prevention measures include never playing with matches or lighters or smoking carelessly, never leaving a lit candle or cooking utensils on a lit stove unattended, using alternate heating sources such as space heaters correctly and keeping flammable items away from heat sources. Some fire escape tips are to never hide, get low and go, know two ways out of every room, have and practice a home escape plan and meeting place, and never go back into a burning building. Call 911 after leaving the building. If your clothes catch on fire: stop where you are, drop to the ground and roll over until the fire is out. Cover your face with your hands. Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the home including finished attics and basements, inside every bedroom and sleeping area, at the top of the first–to-second floor stairway and at the bottom of the basement stairway. A working detector cuts the risk of dying in a fire by one-half.

The holiday season is a time to be especially careful with the addition of lit candles, Christmas trees, menorahs and other decorations to the home. For questions regarding fire safety, to have batteries replaced, and smoke or CO alarms installed, please contact The Orange Fire Marshal’s Office at (203) 891-4711, Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.