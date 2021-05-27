From the Elderly Outreach Director May 28, 2021

How do you live a long life? Studies claim that it’s important to maintain friendships, keep a positive attitude, don’t stress and have great genes. Mental Floss has listed some odd ways that centenarians and supercentenarians have lived an extra-long life.
- Drink a mysterious elixir;
- Use a lot of olive oil;
- Mind your own business;
- Eat Bacon;
- Booze it Up;
- Drink Boiled Water and smoke cigars;
- Eat until you are 80% full;
- Eat Bee Pollen and Honey;
- Eat Chicken Brains.
What do you think? Want to live to be 110? Full Article available at the OCS office.