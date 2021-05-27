Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
From the Elderly Outreach Director May 28, 2021

Town Depts. & Agencies

How do you live a long life?  Studies claim that it’s important to maintain friendships, keep a positive attitude, don’t stress and have great genes.  Mental Floss has listed some odd ways that centenarians and supercentenarians have lived an extra-long life.

  • Drink a mysterious elixir;
  • Use a lot of olive oil;
  • Mind your own business;
  • Eat Bacon;
  • Booze it Up;
  • Drink Boiled Water and smoke cigars;
  • Eat until you are 80% full;
  • Eat Bee Pollen and Honey;
  • Eat Chicken Brains.

What do you think?   Want to live to be 110?   Full Article available at the OCS office.

X