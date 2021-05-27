From the Elderly Outreach Director May 28, 2021

How do you live a long life? Studies claim that it’s important to maintain friendships, keep a positive attitude, don’t stress and have great genes. Mental Floss has listed some odd ways that centenarians and supercentenarians have lived an extra-long life.

Drink a mysterious elixir;

Use a lot of olive oil;

Mind your own business;

Eat Bacon;

Booze it Up;

Drink Boiled Water and smoke cigars;

Eat until you are 80% full;

Eat Bee Pollen and Honey;

Eat Chicken Brains.

What do you think? Want to live to be 110? Full Article available at the OCS office.