From the Case Memorial Library 9/4/20

The Case Memorial Library is here to serve the community. We are temporarily closed to the public, but we continue to provide services and develop new programs to meet your needs.

We are currently providing the following services:

Our public computers may be used by appointment only. Call 203-891-2170 or email reference@casememoriallibrary.org to make an appointment. Time slots for computer use are 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., and 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Monday and Thursday evenings only);

Holds can be placed on library materials through our online catalog, by phone, or by email. When the items you request are available, we will call you to schedule a curbside pickup. Hours for curbside pickup are Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

We have online programs that are free and open to the public.

NEW SERVICE: THE NEW YORK TIMES ONLINE

For Orange residents only, the Library now offers access to the New York Times online. Visit our website at www.casememoriallibrary.org, scroll down to the New York Times button on our home page, and click to learn more!

Events For Adults

Mini Book Sale

Sunday, September 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Rain date: September 7)

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will hold its first “Mini Book Sale” in the side parking lot of the Library. In accordance with State safety measures, social distancing will be observed and customers are required to wear masks. Books will be arranged on carts and tables. A limited number of people will be allowed to browse at a time. This sale will feature mystery and fiction genres. All books will be $2.00. Please bring your own bags. Cash and checks will be accepted.

Coronavirus Scams: How to Avoid These and Other Common Banking Scams

Monday, September 14, 2 p.m.

From fake charities to offers of phony cures, the pandemic has given scammers new ways to get us to let our guard down. But just like the Grandparent Scam, the Lottery Scam, and the IRS Scam, these all share a common goal: to access your personal financial information and steal your hard-earned money. Don’t let con artists get the best of you. Learn what new scams are out there and learn tips to avoid being a victim. Knowledge is your best defense! Join Connecticut Department of Banking Outreach Coordinator Kathleen Titsworth for this timely and informative virtual presentation about Coronavirus Scams. This program will take place on Zoom – please note that registration is required, as for online security reasons only registered attendees will be able to attend this event. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event.

The Bookcase Evening Book Discussion Group

Thursday, October 1, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for an online discussion of This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. This discussion will take place on Zoom – please note that registration is required, as for online security reasons only registered attendees will be able to attend this event. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event.

Events For Children

Take & Make: DYI Scratch Art

Kit pickup: Wednesday, September 16-Saturday, September 19

For children in grades 1-3. Create your own scratch art paper and etch a mini masterpiece! Use your own markers and we’ll provide the rest. Registered participants may pick up their take-home kits via curbside pickup from Wednesday, September 16-Saturday, September 19. Adult supervision strongly recommended. Registration is required.

Online 3-5 Year Olds Storytime

Mondays, September 14, 21, and 28, 10:30 a.m.

For children ages 3-5. Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

Online Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays, September 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 10:30 a.m.

For babies and toddlers up to two years old. Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this virtual storytime with Ms. Michelle! We’ll play with puppets, sing our favorite songs, explore books together, and more. Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

Online 2-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays, September 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 10:30 a.m.

For children ages 2-3. Experience music and movement, dive into picture books, and sing your favorite songs with Ms. Michelle! Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

The Library will be closed Saturday, September 5, and Monday, September 7, in observance of Labor Day.