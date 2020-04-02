From Amity Regional School District No. 5

Amity Regional High School will be providing breakfast and lunch to all BOWA students in grades pre-Kindergarten through 12 during this time of school closures. Please note the following about the emergency meal service:
- Meals will be provided to ALL children in the household, if at least one child is enrolled in a school in Bethany, Orange, Woodbridge, or Amity;
- Meal service will begin March 18, 2020;
- Meals will be provided daily Monday through Friday;
- Meal pick-up will be 10:00 am-12:00 noon;
- The daily meal that will be provided will include both breakfast and lunch;
- The meals will be provided free of charge. Families did not have to previously qualify for free/reduced lunch in order to participate in this program.
Please follow these directions for meal pick-up:
- Families should enter the BACK GATE to Amity Regional High School from North Pease Road;
- Proceed past the stadium and field house to the loading dock;
- Pick-up will be at the loading dock;
- Do not exit the car;
- Provide the first and last name of the registered student and the number of children in the household who are eligible for a meal;
- Exit the pick-up zone, and leave the Amity Regional High School property using the Newton Road