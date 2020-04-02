From Amity Regional School District No. 5

Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Amity Regional High School will be providing breakfast and lunch to all BOWA students in grades pre-Kindergarten through 12 during this time of school closures.  Please note the following about the emergency meal service:

  • Meals will be provided to ALL children in the household, if at least one child is enrolled in a school in Bethany, Orange, Woodbridge, or Amity;
  • Meal service will begin March 18, 2020;
  • Meals will be provided daily Monday through Friday;
  • Meal pick-up will be 10:00 am-12:00 noon;
  • The daily meal that will be provided will include both breakfast and lunch;
  • The meals will be provided free of charge. Families did not have to previously qualify for free/reduced lunch in order to participate in this program.

Please follow these directions for meal pick-up:

  • Families should enter the BACK GATE to Amity Regional High School from North Pease Road;
  • Proceed past the stadium and field house to the loading dock;
  • Pick-up will be at the loading dock;
  • Do not exit the car;
  • Provide the first and last name of the registered student and the number of children in the household who are eligible for a meal;
  • Exit the pick-up zone, and leave the Amity Regional High School property using the Newton Road

