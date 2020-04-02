From Amity Regional School District No. 5

Amity Regional High School will be providing breakfast and lunch to all BOWA students in grades pre-Kindergarten through 12 during this time of school closures. Please note the following about the emergency meal service:

Meals will be provided to ALL children in the household, if at least one child is enrolled in a school in Bethany, Orange, Woodbridge, or Amity;

Meal service will begin March 18, 2020;

Meals will be provided daily Monday through Friday;

Meal pick-up will be 10:00 am-12:00 noon;

The daily meal that will be provided will include both breakfast and lunch;

The meals will be provided free of charge. Families did not have to previously qualify for free/reduced lunch in order to participate in this program.

Please follow these directions for meal pick-up: