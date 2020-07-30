Friends of The Library Food Drive

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is teaming up with The Orange Community Services and Food2Kids to sponsor a Community Food Drive at High Plains Community Center on August 15 from 10:00am – 1:00pm. Volunteers will be on hand to accept food donations or contributions in the form of cash, check or gift cards to help residents in need.

The Food Drive will replenish and bolster items in the food pantry for residents who may be dealing with food insecurity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Food2Kids is a new organization that provides supplemental food for school children during weekends. With schools closed and parents furloughed from work, there is a need to ensure that no child goes hungry.

The Orange Community Food Pantry appreciates receiving non-perishable food items, such as cereals, peanut butter, jelly, rice, pasta & pasta sauce, coffee, tea, tuna fish, mac & cheese, pork & beans, as well as canned vegetables and fruits.

Food2Kids accepts individually wrapped single portion items, such as juice boxes, single serve cereal cups, instant oatmeal packets, boxes of raisins, peanut butter sandwich snacks, granola/breakfast/snack bars, applesauce cups, fruit cups and microwaveable mac and cheese.

When grocery shopping, remember to drop a few items in your basket for the Community Food Drive. Then, on August 15, drive over to High Plains Community Center. You’ll be greeted by grateful Friends volunteers, smiling behind masks. “Pop open your car trunk” so they can gather your generous and thoughtful donations to help neighbors in need.