Friends of the Case Memorial Library Offer a “Sweet” Challenge

The Orange Friends of the Case Memorial Library is proposing a sweet challenge, “Chocolate Wars” on Saturday, January 25, at 2:00pm. Chocolatier Maria Brandriff will present a demonstration showing that indulging in chocolate desserts does not need to sabotage healthy diets and lifestyles. To illustrate her thesis, Maria will invite audience members to join in a “taste-off”, comparing traditional chocolate desserts with lighter, healthier organic versions. Which type wins the showdown will be decided by participants’ own taste buds. Recipes and ample samples will be available for individual evaluations and testing.

Ms. Brandriff’s interest in baking dates back to her childhood, growing up in a Ukraine household where Viennese-inspired tortes and confections dominated every holiday. Over the years, she experimented with the traditional recipes and came up with her own healthier variations. Maria’s presentations include a discussion of the varieties of chocolate available, how to work with chocolate and teaching the basics of chocolate truffle making. In 2004, she travelled to Arles in Provence, France to hone her dessert skills with a professional chocolatier. She also completed the Gastronomy Program at the University of New Haven in 2001.

If you want to indulge your love of chocolate, without the guilt of spoiling your diet, join the Chocolate Wars at the Case Library on Saturday, January 25 at 2:00pm. The Friends’ program is free and open to the public, but registration is limited. Registration begins on January 4. Call 203-291-2170 or go to http://casememoriallibrary.org/events to make a reservation.