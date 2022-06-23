Friends Of Case Memorial Library Present A Special Bicentennial Program Featuring Local Youngsters

To celebrate the Bicentennial of Orange, The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is presenting “The Myth of Persephone” performed by The Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theatre on Saturday, July 30 at 2:00pm. Local youngsters, ages 8-15, who would like to participate in the performance, are invited to attend a workshop in drama, dance, music, as well as American Sign Language offered by the artistic and musical directors and actors from 10:00am-1:45pm. The workshop will include lunch for the local thespians.

This program is supported by the Prown Fund in memory of Shirley Prown who worked tirelessly for the Library.

Winner of the 2003 Connecticut Governor’s Arts Award, the Grumbling Gryphons Children’s Theatre performances feature a blend of storytelling, music, mythology, masks and costumes providing a hands-on approach to educational theatre. “The Myth of Persephone”, an ancient Greek myth, tells the story of how the seasons came to be. This performance will be presented in spoken English and ASL. Local participating youngsters are invited to join the cast, learn a script that includes ASL, and perform as the Greek chorus, chanting, singing and helping the gods and goddesses to rescue Persephone from her captivity in the underworld.

In 2018, Leslie Elias, playwright, actress, storyteller and Artistic Director of Grumbling Gryphons was awarded the Connecticut Arts Hero Award and the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council’s CultureMax Award for Arts Educator. She brings together a multi-talented team of actors and musicians. “The Myth of Persephone” opened in 1980 in NYC’s Central Park and has toured internationally, delighting audiences ever since.

The pre-performance workshop for youngsters is from 10:00am-1:45pm. Parents of children, ages 8-15, interested in participating in the play are asked to contact Phyllis Gwatkin at 203.795.4549 or pgwatkin@yahoo.com. The play will begin at 2:00pm on the Prown Lawn Terrace at the rear of the Library or in the event of inclement weather, inside the Library Program Room on the second floor. Please come prepared for either situation and bring lawn chairs and masks.