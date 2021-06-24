Friends’ Book Sale

BOOK SALES ARE BACK! The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will be hosting its first summer book sale on Sunday, July 18, from 10:00am to 1:00pm in the Library basement. Please bring your mask.

The Friends are grateful for the community support in donating books. Since the Library reopened, the Friends began accepting donations and the response has been staggering. A group of dedicated members has devoted hours, sorting through books, suitable for resale. While well-intended, many donated books have condition issues such as outdated material, mildew, ripped/marred/missing pages, etc. Such books have no sale value.

To better streamline the sorting procedure, the Friends has adopted a simple criteria for donations: PLEASE DONATE ONLY BOOKS WHICH YOU WOULD PURCHASE FOR YOURSELF OR FOR A GIFT. The Friends thank you for presorting your book donations before giving them to the Library. This will allow the Friends’ sales to offer a variety of timely and attractive choices for book lovers to purchase.

Also, please note that due to poor sales, the Friends is no longer accepting cassette tapes, CDs, vinyl records, VHS tapes, magazines, encyclopedias, and textbooks older than 5 years. Book sales are the main source of fundraising for the Friends of the Library. Proceeds from the sales are used for entertainment and enrichment programs and for special Library purchases. The Library is one of the town’s most cherished educational and cultural assets and has something for everyone.

If you are interested in supporting the Library, please ask for information about becoming a Friend at the circulation desk. Volunteers help to sort book donations, assist at Book Sales and Friends’ programs and may also choose to serve on the Board. Best of all, you will make new friends by being a Friend.