Free Afterschool Program – Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center

Fall Term Jr. Rangers

Thursdays – 9/23, 9/30, 10/7, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/4, & 11/18 ~ 3:30-5:00pm

Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center, 10 Deerfield Lane, Ansonia, CT 06401

TUITION: Free!

Contact/Registration: 203-736-1053 or ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org

Ansonia – Has your child ever wanted to work with animals, garden, help maintain our trails, and help with special events? This is the opportunity to help the Nature Center in our 8-week after school program. Jr. Rangers offers a chance for your child to become immersed in the job duties of our Park Rangers. This fun and exciting program fills up fast!

registration is necessary, and children must be prompt. Every class is outside, so dress for the weather! Email to ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org to sign up.