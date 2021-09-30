Free Afterschool Program – Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center

Fall Term Jr. Rangers
Thursdays – 9/23, 9/30, 10/7, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/4, & 11/18 ~ 3:30-5:00pm
Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center, 10 Deerfield Lane, Ansonia, CT 06401
TUITION: Free!
Contact/Registration: 203-736-1053 or ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org
Ansonia – Has your child ever wanted to work with animals, garden, help maintain our trails, and help with special events? This is the opportunity to help the Nature Center in our 8-week after school program. Jr. Rangers offers a chance for your child to become immersed in the job duties of our Park Rangers. This fun and exciting program fills up fast!
- registration is necessary, and children must be prompt. Every class is outside, so dress for the weather! Email to ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org to sign up.
“Dedicated to creating a lifelong connection to nature.” Our mission is to foster environmental stewardship that connects our communities to the natural world of the Lower Naugatuck River Valley, and balance the demand for recreation with the need for conservation. Our 156-acre nature preserve is located at 10 Deerfield Lane, Ansonia, CT. For more information, visit ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org.