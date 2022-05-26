Frank Purcaro Named District’s New Assistant Superintendent

On May 9, 2022, the Amity Region 5 Board of Education voted unanimously at its regularly scheduled meeting to appoint Mr. Frank A. Purcaro as the District’s new Assistant Superintendent of Schools. Mr. Purcaro will assume his new leadership role effective July 1, 2022.

Mr. Purcaro has extensive experience in all facets of school system management with a substantial focus in the area of classroom teaching, professional development, and student learning. Mr. Purcaro began his career in education as a high school social studies teacher before becoming an assistant principal. For nearly the past decade, his experiences at the district level have included service as the Director of Student Learning and Teaching followed by a promotion to Assistant Superintendent in the Wolcott School District. He currently is the Director of Teaching and Learning for the Newtown Public School District.

Guided by a passion for education, Mr. Purcaro earned his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Bridgeport and also holds his Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law. Mr. Purcaro’s dedication to students and teachers is surpassed only by his love for his family – especially his children – who often provide the inspiration and motivation for his work.

We welcome Mr. Purcaro to the Amity Region 5 School District and wish him abundant success in his new role as Assistant Superintendent of Schools.