Frank Hoinsky Real Estate Joins Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio partners John Wareck and Frank D’Ostilio proudly welcome the firm of Frank Hoinsky Real Estate to the company.

“We are delighted to have Frank and his team join our Woodbridge office,” said Frank D’Ostilio. “Mr. Hoinsky brings his sons William Hoinsky and Robert Hoinsky along with Realtor Catherine Delgado with him to RLWD. “

“This is a great fit and a logical extension of our marketplace. Frank Hoinsky Real Estate is an incredibly successful company with years of servicing satisfied clients with all their real estate needs,” said John Wareck.

Frank Hoinsky has over 35 years of experience in residential and commercial sales and rentals throughout the Valley area and Fairfield County. With his company based in Ansonia, Frank Hoinsky’s name has been synonymous with number one customer service for 30 years.

“I wanted to join a company that had similar goals. My team and I are excited to be affiliated with this progressive and growing company.” said Hoinsky.

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio has offices in New Haven, Milford, Woodbridge and Branford and is part of the Real Living Network of Home Services of America, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate.