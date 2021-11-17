Forever Grateful for Our Veterans

Race Brook School was once again committed to preserving its cherished tradition of honoring veterans on November 11. The special activities for the day were planned and organized by the staff Veterans Day Committee members. The Committee followed COVID safe protocols while offering creative, fun, safe, and engaging activities for the students and staff. This year it organized and added a Veterans Day car parade to the festivities. A large colorful banner reading, “Welcome Veterans” was visible as veteran guests from the Race Brook School Community of family and friends pulled into the school grounds. Staff and students patriotically decorated the school’s lawn and driveway with American flags and bright red paper poppies. They waved their miniature red, white, and blue flags enthusiastically as veterans drove by and thanked the veterans for their service to the country. Iced tea donated by Small Town Nutrition in Orange was handed out to each passing veteran, along with a flower bouquet and a gift bag filled with a heart shaped thank you note from a student in the school 21st Century before and after school program, a patriotic pin, and a Dunkin’ gift card.

Within the school building, students had thoughtfully decorated paper soldiers representing all branches of the military that were displayed on classroom windows. There was a schoolwide moment of silence at 11:00 am followed by a video presentation of Taps in each classroom to honor fallen veterans. The school also collects money annually to donate to House of Heroes, a non-profit organization that helps veterans with much needed home repairs.

Slides were added to the school’s poignant and heartfelt slideshow presentation picturing more veterans from the Race Brook School Community with identifying captions and patriotic music. The presentation was included in an elaborate, interactive Veterans Day Bitmoji slideshow also created by the committee. Students and staff were able to click on links and listen to songs and read alouds of books with a Veterans Day theme, view special and meaningful greetings and interviews from veterans, as well as participate in interactive simulations from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. Perhaps the most special part of the day was listening to students interviewing their beloved family members who have selflessly served in the military.