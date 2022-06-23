Flower Show Celebrates ‘Bicentennial Blooms’

The Garden Club of Orange staged a celebration of the local flora by presenting a flower show dubbed Bicentennial Blooms, on Sunday, June 5, at High Plains Community Center gym. The exhibit featured two sections, one the horticulture division, which featured the most beautiful specimen found in the different areas of Orange; and the other division being devoted to the art of floral designs. The arrangements, with dramatic flair, were set upon pedestals, some higher, some lower. The theme of the functional table for two was “Amiable Ambiance” and featured a flowering center piece in addition to the table setting.

The flower show was under the direction of Gail Nixon, Lana Ho and Linda Bradford, and all members worked many hours to make this happen, said Margherita Lisi. Judges from the Federated Garden Clubs of CT came from all over the state to judge the entries, both in design and horticulture. After they had awarded their ribbons, the show opened to the general public.

Patti Logioco, Nancy Becque, Diane Geary and First Selectman Jim Zeoli greet visitors to the juried flower show at High Plains Community Center (Photo by Margherita Lisi) “An Anniversary Salute” featured a low-profile design of orange blooms (Photo by Bettina Thiel) Nancy Becque won first place for her “Amiable Ambiance” table setting (Photo by Margherita Lisi) Gail Nixon, Cindy Evangeliste and Teresa Evangeliste discuss the exhibits Flora the Cow watches over the exhibit By Bettina Thiel, Orange Town News Correspondent