Over the weekend of June 12 thru the 14 the Orange Town Green was filled with beautiful floral displays created by The Garden Club of Orange. Due to the Pandemic restrictions, the club was not able to celebrate National Garden Club week the way it normally would by placing floral designs in town buildings and local stores. Instead, the club put up floral designs throughout the green. Gail Nixon and Lana Ho spearheaded the project and many members joined in by giving donations to support the club. 21 designers created 14 displays.

A big thank you to the Jim Zeoli and The Congregational Church who gave us permission use the green.