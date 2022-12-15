Financial Gifting for the Holidays!

By Roberta L Nestor

Gifting in its traditional sense rarely has strings attached. When you purchase something for someone, and they don’t like the gift because it is the wrong size, color or brand, they can return the gift and or exchange it for something else they do like. Once you give the gift, it is a completed transaction. Gifting money is somewhat similar. Here are some ideas for “Financial Gifting” this season.

Cash Gift

Each year the IRS sets limits on the amount of cash you can gift an individual without having to file a gift tax return. The annual exclusion applies to gifts of cash or property given to each person. For 2022 that limit is $16,000 per individual, this is being increased to $17,000 for 2023. For example, you can gift your son and his wife each $16,000. There are no tax advantages to gifting cash and there are no tax implications for the recipient. If you gift more than the allowance, (your home as an example) you must file a Federal Gift Tax Return (IRS Form 806). The IRS is tracking your lifetime gifting exclusion that is set at $12.06 million in 2022 and bumps up to $12.92 million in 2023. Most of us do not have to worry about exceeding that lifetime limit.

Contribute to 529 College Savings Plans

If a child has a 529 College Savings Plan (the CT plan is called CHET) any individual can contribute to that 529 plan. Most plans have low minimums of $25 or $50. It is a great way to help finance the overwhelming costs of college in the future. Just make the check payable to the 529 plan and note the child’s account number. Contributions you make to any CT CHET 529 plan are tax-deductible on your state tax income tax return up to $10,000. Since most plans have experienced lower market prices in 2022, it is also an opportunity to buy shares at lowered prices. If used properly (for qualified education expenses); 529 plans grow tax-free.

Establish a Roth IRA

If you have a teenager who is working and receiving income in the form of earned wages, they can contribute 100% of that income into a Roth. This type of gift is long term as there are specific rules as to accessing a Roth before age 59 ½. The maximum contribution to a Roth IRA is maxed out at $6,000 (under age 50) and will increase to $6,500 in 2023. Keep in mind that if your child only has earnings of $1,000, then that would be the maximum contribution level. Most Roth plans have low minimums to establish ($100 – $1,000). There are no tax benefits for gifting into a Roth.

Series I Bonds

Very popular in 2022 and, based on inflation, I Bonds are still very attractive. The composite rate for I Bonds issued from November 2022 through April 2023 is 6.89%. The interest earned by purchasing and holding I Bonds are exempt from state and local taxes. However, the earnings are subject to federal tax at the time the bonds are redeemed. To purchase I Bonds, you must do go on-line to www.treasurydirect.gov/saings-bonds/buy-a-bond/. The minimum purchase is only $25 and the maximum purchase is $10,000 per individual. Similar to a CD, I Bonds have a one year holding period before they can be redeemed.

Money Books for Children

Money management is one of the most critical skills to have, and yet, it is not often taught in our schools. There are several books that make learning about money fun and help to educate on how to Save, Spend, Invest and to Give. The Golden Quest is a graphic novel about a young boy who embarks on a Hero’s Journey with his dog Shelby to discover the Golden Rules of Money. Another one for younger children ages 3 – 6 is What is Money? Personal Finance for Kids, written by Kelly Lee. This book has simple language and great illustrations.

Happy Shopping and Happy Holidays to All – Best Wishes for the coming year ahead!

