Ferraro Seeks Fourth Term

State Rep. Charles Ferraro, R-117, is a resident of West Haven in a district that encompasses parts of Milford, Orange, and West Haven. He is running for his fourth term, and is being cross-endorsed by the Independent Party.

According to Ballotpedia, a vote tracking website, he is not shown as having sponsored any bills this legislative session. However, he has lent his support to a number of initiatives.

As a ranking member on the Energy and Technology Committee, he points out in particular the establishment of a task force to study hydrogen power as an alternative fuel source. The bill creates a task force to study the potential for hydrogen-fueled energy, the regulations and laws needed, and examine sources of potential clean hydrogen, and finally, make recommendations for its application.

He also lent his support to a bill that codifies the goal of zero emission electricity by 2040. And, finally, he lent support to a bill that would add “public health concerns” to the list of considerations that PURA can consider when ordering the acquisition of a water company or water system.

He also supported An Act Concerning Children’s Mental Health, which aims to address the mental health crisis among youth and to support families by growing the behavioral health workforce, expanding treatment facilities, and increasing insurance coverage for mental health services. Additionally, the legislation funds a 988 suicide prevention hotline.

Although he did work with his colleagues across the aisle for bills in the interest of the constituents in his district, he did not support the state budget. In his campaign literature, he argues that with federal funds pouring into the state, the budget relies too much on “one-time gimmicks that will set up fiscal cliffs,” he argues. It will lead to increased costs or program cuts in the future.

He said the budget put forward by the Republican Party would have provided $1.2 billion in tax relief, with a reduced sales tax, extended gas tax, a reduced diesel tax, expanded property tax relief, among other things. I believe that [the budget] missed the mark on providing both immediate and sustainable relief for residents who are looking for a more affordable Connecticut.”

Charles Ferraro earned a B.S. in biology from Southern Connecticut State University in 1974. Ferraro’s career experience includes working as the owner, CEO and Grandmaster of West Haven Academy of Karate, Inc. He co-founded the Worldwide Tang Soo Do Family, which describes itself as “promoting world peace and improved human relations through the practice and sharing of martial arts.”

