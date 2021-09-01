Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut Presents Environmental School Course on “Water and Related Issues” in September

Water has become a hot issue lately. Currently, half of the continental United States is suffering from severe drought, a condition that threatens humans, livestock and crops. Scientists attribute this to climate change, which results in hotter global temperatures and disrupted weather patterns. How is the average person to make sense of all of this? We need information to help us navigate changes that threaten our environment, our health and our wallets.

On September 22-23, 2021, The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, Inc. will present National Garden Clubs Inc. Environmental School Course 4, Series 3 “Water and Related Issues”. The course will be offered virtually, via Zoom.

In this 2 day course, you will hear from a variety of excellent speakers on a wide range of topics such as environmental science, Earth stewardship, and fresh and salt-water aquatic plants and animals. In addition, the effects of climate change on water, the value of wetlands to the ecology and how to run environmental educational programs for youth will also be addressed.

The course includes 8 one-hour modules presented by academics, environmentalists and industry leaders. In addition, you will be able to enjoy a two-hour environmental field trip without leaving the comfort of your home or office, thanks to Zoom.

Environmental School courses are designed to teach participants environmental literacy and an appreciation of the natural world. The courses are open to anyone, whether or not they are garden club members.

You can register online at www.ctgardenclubs.org. For additional information, please contact Sharon Bender, Environmental School Chair, at 203-530-2920 or ESChair@ctgardenclubs.org.