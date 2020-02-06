February Events at Temple Emanuel

Tot Shabbat and Potluck Shabbat Dinner, February 28, 2020 at 5:30 pm

Come celebrate Shabbat with Rabbi Michael Farbman in the beautiful Temple Emanuel sanctuary with songs and stories. This service is meant for children 5 years old and under and their families. Members and non-members are welcome. Tot Shabbat will be followed by a dairy potluck Shabbat dinner, allowing congregants of all ages to interact and enjoy the meal! We will have some teens to help out during dinner so parents can have a chance to get to know more adults at TE. Our regular Kabbalat Shabbat service will follow dinner. Please register for dinner at www.tegnh.org so we can be sure to have enough food for everyone.

Regular Weekly Services

6:30 pm on the first Friday of the month, Family Shabbat service

7:30 pm on all other Fridays, Kabbalat Shabbat Service

10:00-11:30 am on the first Saturday morning of the month, Shabbat Morning Minyan

10:00-11:30 am on all other Saturday mornings, Weekly Torah Study

For more information about services and celebrations at Temple Emanuel, please go to the TE website, www.tegnh.org. Temple Emanuel is located at 150 Derby Avenue in Orange.