Events at the Case Memorial Library — May 2022

The Bookcase Evening Discussion Group

Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a discussion of Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine, and the Murder of a President by Candice Millard. Registration is required, as for online security reasons only registered attendees will be able to attend this event. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. To register, go to http://www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/xp_newpopevent.cfm?zeeOrg=CASE&EventID=6886190&sw=1600.

Tiny Art Show Kits

Monday, May 16

For teens in grades 7-12. Display your artistic talents in our Tiny Art Show! Register here to receive a tiny art kit with your choice of supplies. Create your masterpiece at home and return it to the Library to be displayed in our teen area in our tiny art show. Registration is required. Kits will be available for pickup in the Library from Monday, May 16 through Saturday, May 21. Artwork will be displayed as it is received. To register, go to http://www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/xp_newpopevent.cfm?zeeOrg=CASE&EventID=6934262&sw=1600.

Take & Make Craft Kit: Paper Star Lanterns

Saturday, May 21

For adults and teens in grades 7-12. Make your own blue paper star lanterns just in time for Memorial Day. All supplies will be provided to make and hang paper stars. Please note this does not include a light kit. Registration will end Thursday, May 19. Kits will be available for pickup in the Library from Saturday, May 21 through Friday, May 27. To register, go to http://www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/xp_newpopevent.cfm?zeeOrg=CASE&EventID=6936531&sw=1600.

Events are free and open to the public, except as noted. Phone: 203-891-2170, http://www.casememoriallibrary.org. Visit our Facebook page.