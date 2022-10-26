Events at Case Memorial Library – November 2022

Meredith Rose Duo Concert

Saturday, October 29, 2 p.m.

With Meredith’s tender voice and their creative use of acoustic and electric guitars, this duo offers a fun, creative, and catchy mix of original music and your favorite covers ranging from the 60s to today. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Registration is required. Go to https://bit.ly/MeredithRoseDuo to register.

Community Book Sale

Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Conducted in our basement by the Friends of the Library.

The Bookcase Evening Discussion Group

Thursday, November 10, 7 p.m.

Join Bookcase leader Toby Zabinski for a discussion of “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick. Registration is required, as for online security reasons only registered attendees will be able to attend this event. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. The registrant’s name as displayed on Zoom must match the name used for registration in order to guarantee admission. Go to https://bit.ly/ZabinskiMeasure to register.

Events are free and open to the public, except as noted.

176 Tyler City Road

Phone: 203-891-2170

https://casememoriallibrary.org

Visit our Facebook page