Events at Case Memorial Library July 31, 2020

The Library will be closed Saturday, September 5, and Monday, September 7, in observance of Labor Day.

The Case Memorial Library is here to serve the community. We are temporarily closed to the public, but we continue to provide services and develop new programs to meet your needs.

We are currently providing the following services:

Our public computers may be used by appointment only. Call 203-891-2170 or email reference@casememoriallibrary.org to make an appointment. Time slots for computer use are 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., and 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Monday and Thursday evenings only).

Holds can be placed on library materials through our online catalog, by phone, or by email. When the items you request are available, we will call you to schedule a curbside pickup. Hours for curbside pickup are Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

We have online programs that are free and open to the public.

Events For Adults

Book Discussions

Online Mystery Book Discussion

Thursday, August 13, 1 p.m.

Join Librarian Samantha Jasulavic for an online discussion of “The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton. This discussion will take place on Zoom-please note that registration is required, as for online security reasons only registered attendees will be able to attend this event. Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link via email before the event. Please call the library or contact Samantha at sjasulavic@casememoriallibrary.org to place a hold on a copy of the book.

Online Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Chat

Thursday, August 27, 6 p.m.

Do you have a new favorite science fiction or fantasy author you’d like to share or are you currently re-reading one of the classics and want to geek out over it with others? Come join Librarians Tom and Jonathan online for our very first Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Chat. All are welcome. Registration is required (you will receive a Zoom link the day before the chat).

Events For Children

Online 3-5 Year Olds Storytime

Monday, August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 10:30 a.m.

For children ages 3-5. Preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Michelle for stories, music, and movement! Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

Online Lapsit Storytime

Tuesdays, August 4, 11, 18, and 25, 10:30 a.m.

For babies and toddlers up to two years old. Little ones and their caregivers are invited to this virtual storytime with Ms. Michelle! We’ll play with puppets, sing our favorite songs, explore books together, and more. Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

Online 2-Year-Old Storytime

Wednesdays, August 5 and 12, 10:30 a.m.

For children ages 2-3. Experience music and movement, dive into picture books, and sing your favorite songs with Ms. Michelle! Registration is required. Please note: All registrants with a valid email address will be sent a link for storytime. For security reasons, we are unable to admit non-registrants to this program.

Tween Take & Make: Cyanotypes

Kit pickup: Thursday, August 6-Saturday, August 8

For tweens going into grades 4-6. One of the earliest forms of photography, cyanotypes use the sun to imprint white silhouettes onto rich blue backgrounds. Learn about the first book of photographs and create your own unique print to take home! Participants may bring flowers, leaves, or small objects from home to use in their design. This activity requires the use of lemon juice and paper coated with ferric ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide. Registered participants will be able to pick up their take-home kit between Thursday, August 6 and Saturday, August 8.

Tween Virtual Chill and Create

Thursday, August 6, 2-3 p.m.

For tweens going into grades 4-6. Working on a drawing? Making a graphic novel? Practicing your knitting skills? Whatever motivates you to be creative, you’ll be welcome at our tween socially-distanced social hour! Join us via Zoom as we share our projects and our ideas. Registered participants will receive a link to our Zoom session on Tuesday, August 4.

Take & Make: Rapunzel Rescue Challenge

Kit pickup: Thursday, August 13-Saturday, August 15

For children entering grades 1-3. Engineer a clever escape for Rapunzel and save the day using your imagination! All materials will be provided. Registered participants may pick up their take-home kits via curbside pickup from Thursday, August 13 to Saturday, August 15. Adult supervision strongly recommended. Registration is required.

Take & Make: Geology Slime

Kit pickup: Thursday, August 20-Saturday, August 23

For children entering grades 1-3. Mix a cool sensory concoction full of gemstones and minerals. All materials will be provided. Registered participants may pick up their take-home kits via curbside pickup from Thursday, August 20 to Saturday, August 23. Use of food coloring is optional. Adult supervision strongly recommended. Registration is required.

Events For Teens

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons

Thursday, August 6, 5:30 p.m.

For students in grades 7-12 (minimum age 13). Join us as we play Dungeons & Dragons online with our Adult Services Librarian Tom, who is an experienced gamemaster. We will be using the Roll20 platform for this program, which is safe, free, and easy to use. Bring your imagination and we’ll do the rest! Registered participants will receive a link to the game session on Roll20 on Tuesday, August 4th.