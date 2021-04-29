Elmer F. Manley Memorial Scholarships Available

Ansantawae Masonic Lodge is offering two “Medical Scholarships” for $1,000. each to a college student studying counseling, social services, Psychology, psychiatry, nursing, medicine, social work, gerontology, or pharmacology and having completed a minimum of two college semesters in their chosen field, while maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.75, are encouraged to apply for this scholarship. Candidates must be a resident of the town of Orange or a daughter, son, granddaughter, or grandson of a member of Ansantawae Lodge #89.

Also being offered are two $1,000. “Lodge Family Scholarships”. Applicants must have completed a minimum of two College semesters in their chosen field and maintained a GPA of 2.75 Rainbow and DeMolay “members” may also apply.

Interested students should send a synopsis of their credentials and current social interests in their chosen field, along with a current official college transcript. (Transcripts must be sent directly from your school.)

A synopsis of your future aspirations and how you are working to attain these. Your full name, address, email and a phone # where you can be reached.

Send to: Lodge Scholarship Committee, Mrs. Elmer F. Manley, 1014 Fernbrook Road, Orange, CT 06477-1011. All applications must be received by May 31, 2021. For further info call (203) 799-2651 or email: hcbypolly@yahoo.com.