Elmer F. Manley Memorial College Scholarships Available

Ansantawae Masonic Lodge #89, is offering two “Medical Scholarships” for $1,000 each to a college student studying counseling, social services, psychology, psychiatry, nursing, medicine, social work, gerontology or pharmacology and having completed a minimum of two semesters in their chosen field, and maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.75 are encouraged to apply for this scholarship. Candidates must be a resident of the town of Orange or family member of Ansantawae Lodge.

Also being offered are two “Lodge Family Scholarships” for $1,000 each. Candidates must be a daughter, son, granddaughter, or grandson of a member of Ansantawae Lodge #89. Applicants must have completed a minimum of two semesters in their chosen field, and maintained a minimum GPA of 2.75. Qualified students are encouraged to apply.

Interested students should send a synopsis of their credentials and current social interests within their chosen field, along with a current official school transcript. [Transcripts must be sent directly from your school.]

To: Lodge Scholarship Committee, Mrs. Elmer F. Manley, 1014 Fernbrook Road, Orange, CT 06477-1011. All requests must be received by May 22, 2022. Your full name, address, email and phone where you can be reached must also be included. For further information email hcbypolly@yahoo.com, Subject: Scholarship or call (203) 799-2651. Leave a message.