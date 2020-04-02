Elmer F. Manley Memorial College Scholarships Available

Ansantawae Masonic Lodge #89, is offering two “Medical Scholarships” for $1,000 each to a college student studying counseling, social services, psychology, psychiatry, nursing, medicine, social work, gerontology or pharmacology and having completed a minimum of two semesters in their chosen field, and maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.75 are encouraged to apply for this scholarship. Candidates must be a resident of the town of Orange or family member of Ansantawae Lodge.

Also being offered are two “Lodge Family Scholarships” for $1,000 each. Candidates must be a daughter, son, granddaughter, or grandson, of a member of Ansantawae Lodge #89. Applicants must have completed a minimum of two semesters in their chosen field, and maintained a minimum GPA of 2.75. Qualified students are encouraged to apply.

Interested students should send a synopsis of their credentials and current social interests within their chosen field, along with a current official school transcript [transcripts must be sent directly from your school] to: Lodge Scholarship Committee, Mrs. Elmer F. Manley, 1014 Fernbrook Road, Orange, CT 06477-1011. All requests must be received by May 22, 2020. Your full name, address, email and phone where you can be reached must also be included. For further information call (203) 799-2651 or email hcbypolly@yahoo.com Subject: Scholarship.