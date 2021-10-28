Election Letter: Jim Zeoli Has Served Our Town Well

I am trying to understand the criticism of our current town administration by Connor Deanne.

Deanne repeatedly states that taxes have gone up 10% since Jim Zeoli has been in office. That’s 10% over 16 years, or .06% average per year. Nobody, myself included likes to pay taxes but a .06% per year average increase, we could be doing a lot worse. Where would he cut, schools, senior services, employee benefits? We seem to be doing ok for those taxes we pay with excellent schools and town services. The value of my house has gone up quite nicely, partly because people want to live here, send their kids to our schools, and enjoy our community.

Deane also complains about “local priorities going unaddressed” but never tells us what those local priorities are. I was just out enjoying the day with many others and happened to notice the new tennis/pickle ball courts at High Plains. Renovations to the Community Center and pool were completed. There is new work going on at Fred Wolfe Park. It seems to me a lot has been done.

It’s in our best interest to re-elect Jim Zeoli.

Liz Nucifora