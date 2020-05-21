Easter Bunny Practices Social Distancing at Holly Hill Childcare

Holly Hill Director Debbie Fedorko and the Easter Bunny put their heads together and came up with a safe and fun way the center’s children could visit the Easter Bunny and receive some treats – all at a safe distance of course! Parents drove up to our candy station where the Easter Bunny eagerly waved to the children as Miss Debbie passed out treats (with the help of her pool skimmer!) Teachers also joined in the fun – as this was a perfect opportunity to see their little ones! Everyone at Holly Hill is looking forward to a re-opening of the center soon.