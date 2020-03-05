Dustin Wolf Joins Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate

John Wareck and Frank D’Ostilio, Jr., partners of Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate take great pride in welcoming Dustin Wolf as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson to the company.

Dustin is a real estate professional focusing on the real estate market in Greater New Haven and Waterbury area. Originally from Hartford, Dustin is experienced in sales and medical care. Previously in the military, he is educated in combat life-saving and nursing.

An up and coming real estate agent, Dustin has great business instincts and looks to expand in both commercial and residential sales. His level of attentiveness to meet his clients’ needs is exceptional and he is creating a very positive track record in sales and service.

“We are delighted to have Dustin affiliated with Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate,” said John Wareck, Partner/broker. “Our strong position in the community and continued growth helps us attract new additions like Dustin to the company. The combined efforts of our veteran agents and our new Realtors have enabled us to achieve a level of sales growth unsurpassed in the Greater New Haven real estate market,” added Frank D’Ostilio, Jr., Partner.

Married and currently a resident of Plymouth, Dustin is also an instructor at a local skeet park and active in church organizations. He can be reached at 860-729-7830 or dustin@wdsells.com.

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate is part of The Real Living Network of Home Services of America, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate.