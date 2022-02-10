Dollars & Sense: Together in Marriage, Separately for Taxes?

By Roberta L. Nestor

While the IRS tax tables have given married couples the option of filing Married or Married Filing Separately for decades and decades, the question comes up all the time. What are the differences between the two filing statuses and when does it make sense to file separately? In general, if you utilize the Married Filing Separately status you will keep your own tax liability separate from your spouse’s tax liability. When you file jointly, you will each be responsible for your combined tax bill (if either owes taxes).

Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. Filing separately does have drawbacks. There are major differences in the tax tables which can equate to higher taxes, differences in the alternative minimum tax, differences in certain tax credits, different treatment of capital gains tax, and differences in phase outs for retirement plan contributions (Roths and traditional IRAs). On the other hand, contributions to HSAs are not dependent on your tax filing status and neither are your 401(k) plan contributions.

If you and your spouse do not agree to file a joint return, then you must file separate returns, unless you qualify for the Head of Household filing status. If one or more of the following situations apply to you, you may want to file separately:

You and/or your spouse owe unpaid taxes or child support (filing a joint tax return may result in the IRS offsetting your refund to pay the taxes);

You and/or your spouse have income-based student loan payments (payments will be based on spouse’s income rather than couple’s combined income);

You are concerned that your spouse is not up front about their tax situation (especially if you are going through a divorce);

You and/or your spouse have a lot of medical expenses especially if one spouse has a lower Adjusted Gross Income amount than the other spouse;

Both you and your spouse are high income earners.

All cases are unique and there are no hard and fast rules about when filing separately will get you a bigger refund (or lower taxes due). If you think you might benefit from filing separately, just ask your tax preparer to compare both ways (in most cases, your tax prep fee might be higher for this service). If you are one of the 72 million Americans who electronically file their own taxes, it’s always worth it to compare both ways of filing, especially if one of the situations above apply.

Roberta L. Nestor is a financial advisor practicing at 759 Boston Post Road in Milford, CT offering retirement, long term care, investment, and tax planning services. She offers securities and advisory services as a Registered Representative and Investment Adviser Representative of Commonwealth Financial Network – a member FINRA/SIPC and a Registered Investment Adviser. Fixed insurance products offered through Nestor Financial Network are separate and unrelated to Commonwealth. Commonwealth Financial Network or Nestor Financial Network does not provide legal or tax advice. You should consult a legal or tax professional regarding your individual situation. Roberta can be reached at Nestor Financial Network, 203-876-8066 or roberta@nestorfinancial.com.