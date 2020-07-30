Dollars & Sense: Different Summer Reads

By Roberta L Nestor

With summertime comes summer reading, but this year, summer reading does not have to be about reading books. In 2019, there were 600 million blogs worldwide in a world of 1.7 billion websites. WordPress, a very user-friendly blog site, boosts 70 million posts each month. Great blogs are current and without too much digging can be extremely relevant to your day to day lives, especially for retirees. If reading a large book seems daunting or enjoying daily bite-size reading is more your style, then try one of these five interesting blogs:

Sightings at 60 (www.sightingsat60.blogspot.com)

A Baby Boomer for Pennsylvania digs into all topics relating to retirees—from health, finance, retirement, grown-up children, travel and occasionally politics. Lately, there has been a few blogs on coping with Coronavirus and the changes it has brought to all of us. It is easier to read, often relatable, and comes with the insight of being a fellow Baby Boomer.

Alliance for Retired Americans (www.retiredamericans.org)

While this site might be more informative than entertaining, Alliance for Retired Americans is a grass roots organization with millions of members contributing to the information you will find here. It focuses on social and economic justice for all and aims to educate and mobilize its readers. Even if you are not into strong agendas, they provide great resources on Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and many other things.

Baby Boomer Retirement ( https://www.baby-boomer-retirement.com/ )

Deborah, a fellow Baby Boomer, has been writing this blog for seven years. She fills the pages with information answering questions like “How to Downsize without Moving?” and “Which Vaccines do Senior Citizens Need?” She brings facts and advice together throughout her website. She also has sections for “Travel, Family & More,” “Retire Oversees,” “Retire in the US,” “Social Security & Medicare,” and “Medical Concerns” so if those are hot topics for you, dive into this blog.

Having Fun Cracking Retirement (https://www.crackingretirement.com/)

Sometimes, we dream about a special guide that will give us all the answers. While no one has all the answers, this author has brought eight years of retirement experience and thirty years of working to his blogs. Providing his thoughts on a variety of topics from the pandemic to travel (pre-COVID) to the flowers in his garden, he embeds how to work with the many challenges’ retirement can pose.

And for those of us who just love holding a book, here is an all-time favorite book:

“How to Retire Happy, Wild & Free” by Ernie J. Zelinski – This book is a winner, especially if you are done reading and researching the financial aspects of retirement. The average retirement lasts over 10,000 days, what will you do to fill those days and maintain being productive and active? This book does not offer any financial advice, just advice on how to maintain purpose and meaning in your life throughout retirement.

Happy reading!

