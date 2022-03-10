Dollars and Sense: Dealing with Uncertainty

By Roberta L Nestor

Why do leprechauns always ask their advisors for advice twice? To be sure, to be sure. That is the problem facing all investors today, we are not sure of anything. For seasoned investors it is easy to just shake our heads and say, “here we go again” knowing that in time, the uncertainty will be over, and things will be back to normal. For newer investors, it is not so easy to just move on and act like nothing is happening.

Uncertainty creates fear and fear can make us do irrational things. Uncertainty interrupts our ability to plan. Normally, our brains make decisions for the future based on our past experiences. When the future is uncertain or we are experiencing something new, we cannot rely on past experiences to inform our decision-making.

Often, the less information we have to go on, the more irrational and erratic our decisions can become. You might think the opposite would be true—the less information we have, the more careful and rational we are in evaluating the validity of that information. Not so. As the uncertainty of the scenarios increase, the more our brains shift control over to the limbic system, the place where emotions, such as anxiety and fear, are generated.

How does uncertainty affect stock market? When uncertainty is at elevated levels it generally has a negative impact on stock prices, but when uncertainty is low, and especially when market sentiment is high, we are likely to see optimism leading to stock prices being inflated. During times of uncertainty, it is important to look back at previous geopolitical events. While the 9/11 attacks were more than 20 years ago, they remain very much a part of our lives in one form or another. This geopolitical event resulted in a 6-day (trading days) market sell-off. Remember, our markets were shut down for four of those trading days, creating even more fear and uncertainty. It took fifteen trading days for our markets to recover to prior market levels before the attacks. The size of the sell-off was a negative 11.60%. In September of 2014 we experienced intervention in Syria. That sell-off lasted twenty-one trading days and took twelve trading days to recover to the pre-event market high. The size of the sell-off was a negative 7.40%. Another example was in March of 2014, reflecting a less severe Ukraine conflict. We had a 6 day sell-off with a 13-day recovery, with market losses -2.00%.

When we are experiencing uncertainty, we might be thinking, “I don’t want to take any risk with my investments.” For investors, it is difficult to separate the difference between risk and uncertainty. Risk is the chance that an investment’s actual outcome will differ from the expected outcome, while uncertainty is the lack of certainty about an event. The main difference between risk and uncertainty is that risk is measurable while uncertainty is not measurable or predictable.

Corrections (market down-turns between 10% and 20%) can be a result of economic downturns or a result of geopolitical events. They are normal, albeit unpleasant, part of the investing landscape. From 1928 thru 2021 there have been 99 market corrections – on average – that is about every three ½ years. Corrections are normal. History has shown us that markets are resilient as well as efficient.

May the luck of the Irish bless all your financial decision making (and get some help from your advisor, too)!

Roberta L. Nestor is a financial advisor practicing at 759 Boston Post Road in Milford, CT offering retirement, long term care, investment, and tax planning services. She offers securities and advisory services as a Registered Representative and Investment Adviser Representative of Commonwealth Financial Network – a member FINRA/SIPC and a Registered Investment Adviser. Fixed insurance products offered through Nestor Financial Network are separate and unrelated to Commonwealth. Commonwealth Financial Network or Nestor Financial Network does not provide legal or tax advice. You should consult a legal or tax professional regarding your individual situation. Roberta can be reached at Nestor Financial Network, 203-876-8066 or roberta@nestorfinancial.com.