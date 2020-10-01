Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Houses of Worship

Document Shredding Event at Temple Beth Sholom

  • Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020
  • Time: 9am-12pm
  • Location: Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden (in the parking lot)
  • Cost:  Small Copy Boxes (18 x 12 x 12 inches or smaller) – $10 per box;
  • Large Banker Boxes (18 x 18 x 24 inches or larger) – $20 per box.

Also Available:

  • Hard Drive Destruction & Computer Recycling – $20 each;
  • CRT Computer Monitors – $20 each;
  • Hard Drive Only – $10 each.

All items should be in a box that can easily be picked up.  Paper items only.

No trash bags, paper bags, etc.  No trash or non-paper items.  No CDs, X-Rays, etc.  Paper clips and staples CAN be shredded.

On-site shredding truck provided by Affordable Solutions, LLC.

Questions?  Email fundraising@tbshamden.com.

Temple Beth Sholom is an egalitarian conservative synagogue with over 350 member families and singles from the Greater New Haven community.

