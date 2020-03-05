Disney’s ‘Newsies’ Comes To Life At Notre Dame High School

Disney’s Newsies, the two-time Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the real-life Newsboys’ Strike of 1899, will be performed at Notre Dame High School (West Haven) from March 13-15, 2020. When the price of newspapers rose despite the drop in sales, Brooklyn newsboys refused to sell New York World published by Joseph Pulitzer and New York Journal published by William Randolph Hearst. The ‘newsies’ declared a strike, fighting for the chance to earn a liveable wage.

The 65-member cast and crew are comprised of students from Notre Dame, Sacred Heart Academy (Hamden), Lauralton Hall (LHHS, Milford), East Haven High School, and West Haven High School. Leading the cast as Jack Kelly is Notre Dame Drama Club President Ethan Johnson ND ‘21 and Caron Kim LHHS ‘20 as Katherine Plumber.

“I am very honored to direct these talented students in Newsies. They have been wonderful to work with!” enthused Rosemary O’Brien SHA ‘81, Director.

Notre Dame is one of the first high schools in Connecticut to be producing Disney’s Newsies and the only high school in our area performing the show this winter, so seize the day and come enjoy a wonderful performance at Notre Dame High School! Tickets can be purchased online at ndwhdrama.ludus.com and also at the door based on availability.

Notre Dame High School Collins Auditorium, One Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516. Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm; Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Doors open thirty minutes prior to performance. Disney’s Newsies is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.