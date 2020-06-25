Democrats Unanimously Endorse State Senator James Maroney For Re-Election In The 14th District

State Senator James Maroney has received the Democratic Party nomination to appear on the ballot in November as the candidate for the 14th Senate District which includes Milford, Orange, West Haven and Woodbridge. He won a unanimous vote of the delegates to the Democratic Party convention. The vote represents a major validation for the first-term Senator, first elected to the seat in 2018. Senator Maroney represented the district in two starkly different legislative sessions – the passage of several historic pieces of legislation in 2019, and a 2020 session cut short by the coronavirus epidemic.

During his first term, Senator Maroney led the effort to pass several bills in Connecticut that helped ensure a better future for our aging population, youth, and veterans. As Senate Chair of the Veterans Committee, he was the main author of a new “Military to Machinist” program that will establish certain job training programs to assist veterans with the skills needed to obtain jobs in advanced manufacturing and other related positions. He also co-authored pieces of legislation that expand eligibility for veterans to receive certain state benefits; and provide greater property tax relief for veterans.

“I have known James Maroney for a long time and can attest first-hand to his character, his competence, and his compassion for others. His tireless effort to try, and do what is right, is an inspiration. A small business owner by day, he helps students and families prepare and plan for college and the future.” said Jay Zammiello, former Milford Alderman.

Senator Maroney supported a fiscally strong budget, under which the state Rainy Day fund reached an all-time high of $2.45 billion earlier this year, leaving Connecticut amongst the best positioned states to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also fought to ensure that Connecticut’s aging population would receive a phase out of the income tax.

“As a Senator, James Maroney fights to keep grant money coming into our communities; he works directly with residents and businesses to keep them informed about critical pandemic news and fast-changing executive orders coming out of Hartford,” Milford Mayor Ben Blake said. “I’m so impressed by the depth and breadth of James’ knowledge regarding local, state and federal coronavirus relief programs – he’s a lifeline between many struggling constituent families and the help they depend upon.”

Senator Maroney also authored computer coding legislation, dubbed “CS4CT”, to ensure that Connecticut students are properly prepared for careers in an ever-changing workforce, which is being led by advancements in Computer Science and coding. By working with industry experts such as Microsoft and Google, as well as educational experts like coding.org, Senator Maroney was able to pass this bill with bipartisan support and bring this education to Connecticut students.

Senator Maroney also helped to extend the statute of limitations for sexual assault crimes, he created a portal using existing resources to help in the fight against elder abuse, and brought legislation forward that would increase business in Connecticut by vamping up the states use of Opportunity Zones in partnership with the federal government to increase incentives for business to come to Connecticut. Because of his work on this monumental piece of legislation, the first ever Opportunity Zone Conference in Connecticut was made possible and brought key stakeholders together to learn more about Opportunity Zones as well as make connections to bring more business to Connecticut.

The coronavirus pandemic cut short the 2020 legislative session. Despite this, Senator Maroney continued to be a leading advocate for families in the district, helping secure protective equipment for health care and senior care workers, providing support to small businesses to apply for federal loan programs, and connecting families to services in their community.

“If given the chance to represent my community again, I will continue my work on Opportunity Zones and ensure that we also provide a pathway for small business to take advantage of these zones.” Senator Maroney said, “We must continue to bring forth legislation that will bring more commerce to Connecticut from both outside the state as well as inside.”